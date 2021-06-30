 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1372

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things I spend a lot of time on when writing these is the incorrect answers. I try to come up with ones that are plausible, and then spend some time looking for stuff to clarify that the answer is indeed correct - for instance, that no other president had a cat named Socks during his term.

I saw this article we ran earlier in the week ...

https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/canada-sets-dates-ban-single-plastics-85506884

...and thought it would make for a good question - "This country is banning production of single-use Styrofoam and plastic products like straws and bags by the end of this year and all use by the end of 2023".

Then I went looking for good candidates for incorrect answers and discovered that there aren't many countries for which this doesn't apply. Australia? New Zealand? France? Spain? Japan? China? Seriously, China?

As it turns out, we in the US are getting our butts kicked in this field. Although a few states have enacted bans, it's not enough and the quicker we set a deadline, the quicker our innovators and inventors can come up with something new that doesn't last forever in landfills, for which they will inevitably get taken advantage of by Big Business and never payed the royalties they are due, but hey, less waste. Right?

But the good takeaway is that even if we're not fixing this problem in the US, other countries really are.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and post something nice to make up for this Really Bad Day in the US.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always a little proud of my 8 score because it means I didn't spend too much time here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't suck this week.  On the quiz, anyway.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks man, for doing this for us farkers. I beat out ox45stallbo who scored 0. This is the second time I made the top ten but for some unknown reason there were only 7 of us in the win win ring. Keep up the good work!
Do not break my heart with any truths about when this test was posted. I won and am never going back to see any stupid end results later in the week.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damn! you wrote this quiz but scored zero on it? Come on man, get with the program, Also I got a hundred percent on the easy version so I am 2 for 2 this week and am taking myself for ice cream or at least ketchup pop cycles.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Damn! you wrote this quiz but scored zero on it?


In my defense, I'm still coming off the funk from my COVID booster Wednesday afternoon. This one hit me harder than the last one.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.