TikTok'ing this crime spree is the best idea we've ever had
23
•       •       •

tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
look, students gon' student, and I am not yet Such An Old that I don't sympathize (things we lifted from my college dining halls would stagger the mind: litany of not only foodstuffs but tableware, actual tables, chairs...)

and I am hardly a fan of Ramsay's ventures, but this is just moranical 3yo disingenuous BS.

"leftover on our plates from the bottomless pizza fest"

Morbo: AYCE DOES NOT WORK THAT WAY!

if you feel the burning need to publicly document your dumbasseries, maybe post it on Truth Social or other places no1curr. oh wait, but then you don't get those crucial AW-points.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ye who has not purloined pizza from a buffet in college, cast the first slice.
Foodfiiight!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark headline: "crime spree"
Reality: no crime, and no spree.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the process of making a homemade pizza that's going on the grill soon so I'm getting a kick...

/mozz, pepperoni, olive, and mushroom.
//Over charcoal but you wouldn't even know it.
///No, it's not Canadian charcoal.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I did that as a kid. I just didn't film it. Whatever.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's pretty hard getting whale blubber in the US this time of year.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of 'no shirt, no shoes, no service', but a bottomless pizza restaurant? No thanks, Gordon.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is worthy of a "news story?"

Ah, no.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You appear to speak with some authority on this topic, and as I am not a Tokker, let me ask:

What's so unique about TikTok that draws such herds of users to publish video evidence of crimes they are committing?

Is there some technical (any idiot can use it on any idiot phone) or evaluative (whatever its version of a ratio is) feature that attracts the crowd to do such things?

Or is it another old-fashioned example of competing to be Thing Of The Minute?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather anon (yes I know they suck most of the time) have fun by releasing every email and text sent by the 6 monumental pieces of shiat that just set us back 50 years.

Maybe send Barry to their homes to change their furniture out so they feel like they are shrinking or start swapping out their pets with different ones.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA "The YouTuber had Gordon Ramsay compare his company's chocolate bar to the expensive chocolate bar, he bought on the internet. As Ramsay relishes a small chunk of the $400 worth of chocolate, Jimmy asks him which one is better. "Definitely yours", Ramsay says. Jimmy's face lights up only to get his hopes shattered as the celebrity chef further adds "is second." "

Well, you at least Ramsey had a good chuckle. Seriously, what did they expect to happen?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

If you film your exploits, you're not smart enough to be in college.  Geez, I wonder if they sent emails in order to further document things.  I mean, it's a shame to have all that wonderful technology and not use it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kids nowadays, giving Tupperware a bad name.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean...I guess this is better than Ron Jeremy's Bottomless Donut Shop.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I suspect the kids who do this figure that the "Olds" are never going to see what gets put up, since they're all on Facebook trading recipes and the like.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I've heard of 'no shirt, no shoes, no service', but a bottomless pizza restaurant? No thanks, Gordon.


"All you can eat" buffets have been around a long time, including pizza buffets.

I wouldn't eat at one, especially if it has something like the chocolate fountain for dessert. I've had hi-powered green lasers, and they will show you all the crap that's floating in the air. Now imagine what the customers tracked into the restaurant while crossing the parking lot. All that crap settles on the food.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They hid the pizza they took, suggesting they knew what they were doing was wrong. They would be great at writing insurance policies.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

... I'm drunk but, not so drunk that I can't understand your words and yet I feel I suffered a stroke reading that.

Let me try again ...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, got like 60% this time. Still unintelligible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sign says all you can eat, not you can eat all!
 
