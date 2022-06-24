 Skip to content
Planned Parenthood is wealthy. Where else could you send money? Jezebel has a list
    Abortion, Pregnancy, Pro-choice, Roe v. Wade, abortion funds, abortion-related help, independent clinics, abortion  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even in the wake of today's awful events, Jezebel links should never be viewed as viable options.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nowadays, being jizz-able is not necessarily a good thing.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Planned Parenthood should rebrand as "Gynocorp Dynamics"; it's much more corporate friendly.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I suppose the NRA is not the answer you are seeking.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Money won't get things done.  Congress people writing actual legislation will get things done.  Save your money, contact your congress person and let them know what you expect of your elected representative.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
how is babby aborted
how gril get aboortin
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Money won't get things done.  Congress people writing actual legislation will get things done.  Save your money, contact your congress person and let them know what you expect of your elected representative.


Fear not, AOC is tweeting.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Put your money where your rage is."

No thanks. My financial advisor would teabag me for making any rash decisions. I've learned, painfully and tearfully, to trust my advisor, which is me.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Certain users are going to be mad that the headline is telling people to not donate to Planned Parenthood.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Money won't get things done.  Congress people writing actual legislation will get things done.  Save your money, contact your congress person and let them know what you expect of your elected representative.


Money to politicians will not get things done but helping women who financially or logistically cannot get a needed abortion is worthy of our funds.

I had a tattoo scheduled today and during the session I just couldn't get this SCOTUS decision off my mind so afterwards I donated the amount my tattoo cost me to abortionfunds.org

They're a good group and directly helping women who need it.
 
bdub77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Women should just refuse to have sex with men until the law is overturned.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Money won't get things done.  Congress people writing actual legislation will get things done.  Save your money, contact your congress person and let them know what you expect of your elected representative.


Legislation is already written and was passed by the House. The problem is that just two senators are preventing the rest of the Senate from bypassing the filibuster to get it to the floor. We need to make them obsolete.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm starting a charity to arm the mentally ill homeless and provide them with photographs, bus tickets, and maps. Just saying.
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Money won't get things done.  Congress people writing actual legislation will get things done.  Save your money, contact your congress person and let them know what you expect of your elected representative.


I think it's going to take more than that. There needs to be an organized effort to get congress people elected in enough states to take this issue out of the Supreme Courts hands via a Constitutional Amendment. Look how long it took Republicans to get the necessary combination of empty seats on the court, plus a Republican President, and a Republican controlled Senate. It could be decades before the Supreme Court gets stacked the other way. And this is just the first issue. This court isn't done. Getting control of lawmaking is the only real way to fix it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Money won't get things done.  Congress people writing actual legislation will get things done.  Save your money, contact your congress person and let them know what you expect of your elected representative.


Money will get things done.  You can perform LOTS of late term abortions on Russians who've invaded Ukraine.

Artillery rounds - for $175 they will write a message for you on it, and perform the abortions immediately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Even in the wake of today's awful events, Jezebel links should never be viewed as viable options.


Because?
Name another prevalent feminist website...there are none? Why is that?
Before TeachersPayTeachers commoditized resources, Pinterest was great.
Reductress isn't the Onion, but nothing is.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tasteme: "Put your money where your rage is."

No thanks. My financial advisor would teabag me for making any rash decisions. I've learned, painfully and tearfully, to trust my advisor, which is me.


Since your financial advisor has lied to you about what would be done to you are you sure you can trust him?

/teabag yourself, like you are flexible enough
//although it would explain the rash
///username obviously wrong should be tastemyself
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Even in the wake of today's awful events, Jezebel links should never be viewed as viable options.


I was thinking the same thing, but I don't know. Maybe it's the right time to look into the abyss and become monsters?
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Norman Lear was supposed to fight this problem with People for the American Way. I have a feeling he's going to die with his mission less accomplished than it was before he founded it.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bdub77: Women should just refuse to have sex with men until the law is overturned.


Let's not squander opportunity in the moment.

Codify it.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Pocket Ninja: Even in the wake of today's awful events, Jezebel links should never be viewed as viable options.

Because?
Name another prevalent feminist website...there are none? Why is that?
Before TeachersPayTeachers commoditized resources, Pinterest was great.
Reductress isn't the Onion, but nothing is.


Sign up for your states DNC emails or whatever. I got a dozen link list, over half specific to TX today. There are a ton of groups. Things are a bit dynamic depending on what state and if it has trigger laws. Texas women have 1 month to plan.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
why is the onus on individuals to send money for every ill in society rather than having a functioning government?

it's a farking band aid on a hatchet wound and we're all getting scalped
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: tasteme: "Put your money where your rage is."

No thanks. My financial advisor would teabag me for making any rash decisions. I've learned, painfully and tearfully, to trust my advisor, which is me.

Since your financial advisor has lied to you about what would be done to you are you sure you can trust him?

/teabag yourself, like you are flexible enough
//although it would explain the rash
///username obviously wrong should be tastemyself


"Choke yourself! Not with your hand, my hand!"
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I will continue to donate to PP and I have a spare room to offer to anyone visiting my reproductive rights-friendly state.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
buravirgil:
Because?
Name another prevalent feminist website...there are none? Why is that?

Jezebel was a proud member of the Gawker network which made its infamy and fame off stalking celebrities and gossiping and online mob bullying. After doing that stuff, it became really good at outrage peddling and clickbait by venturing into different genres of rage. It became so successful that it branched out: you've got kotaku for being mad at video games, jezebel for being mad at men, deadspin for being mad at athletes, io9 for being mad at sci-fi, and so on.
It tainted the internet forever by making such a strong case on the strength of clickbait and the emotional manipulation of readers.

Gawker itself may be rightfully dead, but its legacy lives on. And we should all spit on it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Money won't get things done.  Congress people writing actual legislation will get things done.  Save your money, contact your congress person and let them know what you expect of your elected representative.


The money is to help people in need now.  Half the states are already banning abortions and providers are canceling appointments.   Not everyone has the $ to fly out of state and rent a room for a week or whatever to get the medical procedure they need.   That was the entire point of the article.  Those people need help right now, today and cannot wait for elected officials to act.
But yes after you donate biatch and moan to every elected official you can, you can't change SCOTUS but you may be able it influence at the state level although half the country actually wants this.

We need to start the process of breaking up the US, unfortunately the prolife pro gun people are spread out, would be a lot easier if it was a North South thing
 
