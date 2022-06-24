 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Sunny day, no traffic, flat street. Driver still managed to crash the bus   (kron4.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 5:16 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Come on, smitty... you could've gone with:

🎶 Sunny day, crashing the... bus awaayyy... 🎵
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a good one. I also considered a bangbus joke.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, that took skill.  I wonder what happened?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yeah, that took skill.  I wonder what happened?


I'm thinking medical event.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's pretty clear to me there was a fight inside that bus between the driver and the assailant aka "passenger."
The driver is a former courier for the Chihuahua cartel whose identity is now compromised.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh. I thought this was a story about a Tesla bus.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Geotpf: Yeah, that took skill.  I wonder what happened?

I'm thinking medical event.


I'd like to believe it was road head (distracted driving)
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.