 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Well, when else are you going to get a chance to drive a Rolls Royce?   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Edgar Allan Poe, Theft, Staten Island, Burglary, Staten Island's Lighthouse neighborhood, string of burglaries, Mayim Bialik, attempted burglary spree  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 7:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A victimless crime.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you can rent them. I don't know who exactly to call, but a quick Google will find you somebody in your region that will rent you anything between a shovel and a kidney.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the older man said "Well, never in the front seat"

/obscure?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...he was able to turn the tables on the burglars by using a remote kill switch to turn the luxury ride off, then used a built-in tracking device to locate it..."

I'm surprised RR aren't only capable of being activated by retina scan, or voluntary valet anal swab to prevent such hijinks by the unwashed masses
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to drive a Rolls Royce?

I thought the entire point of owning a Rolls Royce is being rich enough to also be able to afford a chauffeur to drive you around.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rolls Royce? That's like the Cadillac of cars!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Rolls Royce? That's like the Cadillac of cars!


A real Duesy, for sure.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner of the vehicle, identified only as John, told the Staten Island Advance that he was able to turn the tables on the burglars by using a remote kill switch

Damn! biatchin!

to turn the luxury ride off,

Oh.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing in this world is more expensive than a cheap RR.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: Who wants to drive a Rolls Royce?

I thought the entire point of owning a Rolls Royce is being rich enough to also be able to afford a chauffeur to drive you around.


I've seen plenty driven by their owners. One of them gave me his daily script for his Chips reboot at a stoplight when I gave him a thumbs up and waved. Erik was big on water conservation , even in 98 / 99 , as his car was filthy.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What say next time John turns the tables on the robbers by not leaving the keys in the car?
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, you can rent them. I don't know who exactly to call, but a quick Google will find you somebody in your region that will rent you anything between a shovel and a kidney.


Disclaimer: Do not rent food or sex toys
 
Gilligann
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Denjiro: What say next time John turns the tables on the robbers by not leaving the keys in the car?


Really? So you're going to go with that?
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

[c.tenor.com image 498x364]


I mean, 600 seconds is a kind of "within seconds".
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the word "Kappa" on it, while another was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with letters on the front.

Sig bros.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doc Daneeka:

That's the Phantom Extended you get, anything less and you'll be too close to the driver.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Bslim: used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

used a built-in tracking device to locate it in Newark, New Jersey.

"I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway,"

[c.tenor.com image 498x364]

I mean, 600 seconds is a kind of "within seconds".


The article from Yahoo makes the New York Post look like hard-hitting journalism:

https://nypost.com/2022/06/22/nyc-man-snatches-back-stolen-400k-rolls-royce-on-staten-island/

TL;DR: the guy first checked to make sure his family was safe before using his computer to activate the kill switch. The article doesn't mention it, but I would hope he also called the cops first.

He probably lives on the west side of the island, if the thief was able to get into NJ so quickly. I'm just wondering if the author of the original article said Newark instead of some lesser-known city to the south.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: One suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the word "Kappa" on it, while another was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with letters on the front.

Sig bros.

[Fark user image 193x262]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reacher nods sagely...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, so, you're telling me Kim let's Pete Davidson drive one of her cars?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: And then the older man said "Well, never in the front seat"

/obscure?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.