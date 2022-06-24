 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   Father goes Ellen Ripley at police to keep them from arresting his son   (wric.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They don't have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one," one of their commanders said.

No, they have to go to Private Investigation school for learning about construction machinery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have greenlit this story 47 times now and we've become exceedingly efficient at it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That picture is farked up. It looks like the Police vehicle has an excavator arm attached. Seriously, this is why you shoot from more than one angle, and take 2 shots each time.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He sucked them out of an airlock?

Oh, that movie.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "They don't have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one," one of their commanders said.

No, they have to go to Private Investigation school for learning about construction machinery.

[Fark user image 212x122]


Simon & Simon Theme (Intro & Outro)
Youtube aClyUL_Amfw
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTADashcam footage shows the suspect's father swinging the bucket of the excavator at the troopers. One of the officers drew his weapon but did not fire.

Let me guess. The father was white.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: Dashcam footage shows the suspect's father swinging the bucket of the excavator at the troopers. One of the officers drew his weapon but did not fire.

Let me guess. The father was white.


He didn't have those bullets from Lethal Weapon 3.

Lethal Weapon 3 - Cop Killers
Youtube -c1mzkAtHPI
 
