 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Close Putin ally reveals his first nuclear target and has a long list of exactly what Russia will do to NATO when WW3 starts. Oh, and it was nice knowing you London   (news.com.au) divider line
74
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

929 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 6:15 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you want Britain and France to bomb you into the stone age instead of the US, that's what you're saying?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Kremlin cannot be bombed into oblivion soon enough, IMHO.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We'll destroy the entire group of enemy's space satellites during the first air operation... Second, we'll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100 per cent."

Is this before or after you unleash the full fury of your legion of dragons backed up by your invincible airborne unicorn cavalry division?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point how many Russian nukes do you think are functional? 100?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: At this point how many Russian nukes do you think are functional? 100?


They way they're rattling the saber, I don't think they think any of them are operational.

/Or they're pulling a North Korea and want us to send them some food.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh is Russia threatening to annihilate the entire world again? Surely THIS TIME they have both the means and the stones.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who among you hasn't thought about nuking London?

Be honest.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
погуглите и узнайте
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: At this point how many Russian nukes do you think are functional? 100?


Better hope they don't explode on the ground too...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: погуглите и узнайте


Fark user imageView Full Size


Too soon?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do realize that their missiles aren't instantaneous, and launches will be detected right? Which means the response is going to be PDQ, while folks are on the horn with China and Pakistan.

When you realize you WILL lose a conventional war, badly, this is how you tell the world how weak you really are.

You want to lose a fight? Talk about it first.
 
acouvis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I saw subbie's tagline my first thought was Tucker Carlson must be whining about San Francisco again...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Convenient that they only say this after it looks like Boriski's party is flailing.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"if you try to stop my abuse, I'll only abuse you harder"

- russia
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Who among you hasn't thought about nuking London?

Be honest.


Me.

100 or so MT would do Manhattan wonders. For London and the UK, a 200 foot sea level rise is needed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: So you want Britain and France to bomb you into the stone age instead of the US, that's what you're saying?


Stone age?

I'd go back to the primordial ooze.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The good news is that the dust and debris kicked up from the 300 nukes that would be sent towards Russia would cause the Earth to cool a little for a while.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: "We'll destroy the entire group of enemy's space satellites during the first air operation... Second, we'll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100 per cent."

Is this before or after you unleash the full fury of your legion of dragons backed up by your invincible airborne unicorn cavalry division?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: At this point how many Russian nukes do you think are functional? 100?


And how many won't implode in their silos?
 
cranked
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The good news is that the dust and debris kicked up from the 300 nukes that would be sent towards Russia would cause the Earth to cool a little for a while.


That, and the return to pre-industrial society.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Who among you hasn't thought about nuking London?

Be honest.


Well, there were those agitated with Boris Johnson and with the Platinum Jubilee.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: weddingsinger: At this point how many Russian nukes do you think are functional? 100?

And how many won't implode in their silos?


Or circle back and go right up Putin's ass like in that lovely video that was posted earlier via twitter
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To a Russian kleptocrat, blowing up London is like what Tyler Durden wanted to do to the credit card companies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The Kremlin cannot be bombed into oblivion soon enough, IMHO.


Why bomb the Kremlin when Pooty's Legion of Doom is somewhere in the Urals?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's almost like today sucks.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh Americans aren't the biggest idiots.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bhetrick: Thoreny: Who among you hasn't thought about nuking London?

Be honest.

Me.

100 or so MT would do Manhattan wonders. For London and the UK, a 200 foot sea level rise is needed.


Take that you stupid centers of art, innovation, and commerce!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: They do realize that their missiles aren't instantaneous, and launches will be detected right? Which means the response is going to be PDQ, while folks are on the horn with China and Pakistan.

When you realize you WILL lose a conventional war, badly, this is how you tell the world how weak you really are.

You want to lose a fight? Talk about it first.


This is the way of the one-star warrior
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We'll destroy the entire group of enemy's space satellites during the first air operation"

And I'm sure Putin will grow wings and fly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: At this point how many Russian nukes do you think are functional? 100?


If they ever had that many to begin with.

/ there's no telling what is in those nose cones
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: "We'll destroy the entire group of enemy's space satellites during the first air operation... Second, we'll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100 per cent."

Is this before or after you unleash the full fury of your legion of dragons backed up by your invincible airborne unicorn cavalry division?


yeah seriously, Maybe they should have tried posturing this before February.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Please, go ahead. Push your f*cking button. Watch how quickly you get your asses annihilated.

Also, we've gotten it wrong. We went the wrong way with this universe. We need a hard reset.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd like to think that this guy is just some random clown shooting his mouth off a la Sean Hannity, but since nothing is allowed to be said or broadcast in Russia without the government's blessing, these mad threats should be regarded as official Kremlin policy.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why waste your first strike on London when you may not get a second strike?  He must want to go after all of the Russian oligarchs who have fled there and/or own property in London.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: fragMasterFlash: The Kremlin cannot be bombed into oblivion soon enough, IMHO.

Why bomb the Kremlin when Pooty's Legion of Doom is somewhere in the Urals?


I always read "Urals" as "Urinals", and can't stop laughing.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: They do realize that their missiles aren't instantaneous, and launches will be detected right? Which means the response is going to be PDQ, while folks are on the horn with China and Pakistan.

When you realize you WILL lose a conventional war, badly, this is how you tell the world how weak you really are.

You want to lose a fight? Talk about it first.


I'll never forget bin Laden & Co. assuring the world that an attack so big that it would "make Americans forget all about 9/11" was coming for a solid five years or so. I assume they only stopped because people started noticing how long they'd been promising it without delivering.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cranked: Russ1642: The good news is that the dust and debris kicked up from the 300 nukes that would be sent towards Russia would cause the Earth to cool a little for a while.

That, and the return to pre-industrial society.


And it won't be like WWII where you need to have a hundred bombing runs to hit a few targets. They can precisely hit every plant in the country, be it power, water, manufacturing, asphalt, concrete, steel, you name it. All gone. I think it'd be smart for Russians to go on YouTube and learn how to start fires with sticks so they're prepared.
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: So you want Britain and France to bomb you into the stone age instead of the US, that's what you're saying?


Considering what one of our own political parties is doing with the SC, I don't think he needs to waste the bombs.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh yeah Vlad I am sure your wonder weapons will do a bang up job just like in Ukraine. So how many new fronts do you want to open up and get embarrassed more?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Target Builder: [Fark user image image 448x848]


Should have watched that to the end and posted the other one...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: fragMasterFlash: The Kremlin cannot be bombed into oblivion soon enough, IMHO.

Why bomb the Kremlin when Pooty's Legion of Doom is somewhere in the Urals?


Because the bunker you hide in does not project as much strength to your own people or the world as the primary symbol of your claim to being a global superpower. Also, eliminating Pootie does little good if the next tinpot dictator can easily follow in his footsteps.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: So you want Britain and France to bomb you into the stone age instead of the US, that's what you're saying?


From what I've read, you don't want to mess with France when it comes to this.

Unlike Russia, they take maintaining their weapons seriously.
 
brilett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You better get on that quickly. Vlad doesn't look like he'll see many more days.

You have to wonder if he poloniumed himself. Crap - wrong tea!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: [Fark user image 448x848] [View Full Size image _x_]


I read a case a few years ago of some military unit that was either launching rockets or calling in air strikes and their GPS unit ran out of battery, so the soldier put a new battery in and called the strike, not realising that on rebooting the GPS always defaults to its location. They called the strike in to their own location.
I wonder if that's what happened there? Someone put the wrong GPS coordinates in?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: They do realize that their missiles aren't instantaneous, and launches will be detected right? Which means the response is going to be PDQ, while folks are on the horn with China and Pakistan.

When you realize you WILL lose a conventional war, badly, this is how you tell the world how weak you really are.

You want to lose a fight? Talk about it first.


You have to read the whole plan.  Step 1 is to destroy all our satellites 2nd is destroy all power (electrical) 100% then start  the bombs.

It's like a 4 year old wrote the plan, only thing missing was swooshing sounds and crayon maps
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Joe USer: aleister_greynight: So you want Britain and France to bomb you into the stone age instead of the US, that's what you're saying?

From what I've read, you don't want to mess with France when it comes to this.

Unlike Russia, they take maintaining their weapons seriously.


Still wearing brown pants though?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh. At this point a nuclear war might actually improve things.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Huh Americans aren't the biggest idiots.


Shhhhhh
If they see your comment they might take it as a challenge to one up their game.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Please, go ahead. Push your f*cking button. Watch how quickly you get your asses annihilated.

Also, we've gotten it wrong. We went the wrong way with this universe. We need a hard reset.


Death comes from Montana
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.