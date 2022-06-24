 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for you meddling airpods   (krqe.com) divider line
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious how this worked with airpods, as they need a BT connection to the phone to do anything with the internet.
Even if the thief paird them to their own phone, nothing I'm aware of would "call home" on them to show location.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Purse gets stolen because it was left in the car.
Car gets stolen because the keys were left in it.

/Of course you should be able to just leave things in cars but unfortunately that's not reality, for the most part.
//Brain-up already.
///3rd beer with a side of slashies.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They were able to ping her airpods to a home near I-40 and San Pedro and gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle she was in. Police confirmed the vehicle as stolen and arrested 45-year-old Rebecca Henderson.

The story is scant on details. For example, how many months the cops spent shrugging their shoulders even after someone told them exactly where a stolen car was parked.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Curious how this worked with airpods, as they need a BT connection to the phone to do anything with the internet. Even if the thief paired them to their own phone, nothing I'm aware of would "call home" on them to show location.



I was thinking this as well.  I also think it has to do with Bill Gates trying out a new stalking mechanism
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
UltimaCS: How many months the cops spent shrugging their shoulders even after someone told them exactly where a stolen car was parked.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: I was thinking this as well.  I also think it has to do with Bill Gates trying out a new stalking mechanism

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The story is scant on details. For example, how many months the cops spent shrugging their shoulders even after someone told them exactly where a stolen car was parked.

That's Albuquerque police for you. They don't move unless there's a homicide or a rich white lady that gets her airpods stolen.
 
