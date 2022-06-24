 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The Great-granddaughter of its engineer-namesake says Elwood Mead would be horrified by the state of Lake Mead, which is close to reaching "Dead Pool" status. She also expects the lake to use fewer curse words now that Disney is involved   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Followup, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Franklin D. Roosevelt, water levels, Elwood Mead, Diane Mead, nation's largest reservoir dropping, government official  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that thing we all said was gonna happen is actually happening?
Seems to be a theme in this country lately...
🙄
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why not just have Nestlé fill it back up?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Right will learn their lesson this time.
 
falkone32
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the bright side, this makes it much easier to clean out all the garbage we've left there.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They saw the writing on the wall like a quarter century ago when the Southern Nevada Water Authority began work on the "3rd straw" intake they completed a few years ago.

/Dead pool is 895'
//Intake is 860'
///Arizona and California will die of thirst, but we'll have water in Vegas.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that bringing meltwater from 1/4 of the way up the planet down to a desert wasn't sustainable? Then again, that was 1936 and they probably didn't think we'd ruin the planet in just 100 years lol.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Close to reaching dead pool status?  OMFG somebody needs to...

If the reservoir drops below 895 feet - a possibility still years away - the lake would reach dead pool status

..never mind
 
Dimensio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Close to reaching dead pool status?  OMFG somebody needs to...

If the reservoir drops below 895 feet - a possibility still years away - the lake would reach dead pool status

..never mind


No worries, then. Carry on as usual.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Close to reaching dead pool status?  OMFG somebody needs to...

If the reservoir drops below 895 feet - a possibility still years away - the lake would reach dead pool status

..never mind


No, please do mind.

If some suspicious journalism gets idiots to change now while we still have a chance, then the means definitely justify the ends.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Who would have thought that bringing meltwater from 1/4 of the way up the planet down to a desert wasn't sustainable? Then again, that was 1936 and they probably didn't think we'd ruin the planet in just 100 years lol.


When environmental destruction is involved, humans really do put in Maximum Effort.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown the Southwest.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: They saw the writing on the wall like a quarter century ago when the Southern Nevada Water Authority began work on the "3rd straw" intake they completed a few years ago.

/Dead pool is 895'
//Intake is 860'
///Arizona and California will die of thirst, but we'll have water in Vegas.


Glad Vegas has a plan. Obviously we cut off the entire state of Arizona. No brainer
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did everyone else miss this:

Diane Mead, who was born a decade after her great-grandfather died, said he would have been "horrified"

How she know what would or wouldn't have horrified him? Why did journalists dig up some rando lady & ask her opinion?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am more concerned with the overuse of Fred Savage.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Close to reaching dead pool status?  OMFG somebody needs to...

If the reservoir drops below 895 feet - a possibility still years away - the lake would reach dead pool status

..never mind


At the rate its been falling, its a year at most
 
mistahtom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing an extra shiat-ton of thirsty mouths to feed are gonna start popping up following the SCOTUS ruling today.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Did everyone else miss this:

Diane Mead, who was born a decade after her great-grandfather died, said he would have been "horrified"

How she know what would or wouldn't have horrified him? Why did journalists dig up some rando lady & ask her opinion?


"Would you say your great-grandfather would be horrified?"
"Yes"
"No, would you say it so we can quote you"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bet they went to some even more cutrate delivery service than planet express to get this year's icecube
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I'm sure the Right will learn their lesson this time.


Expect to see a lot of "It's real, but we're not causing it" in the region.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, but what does Jake Mead think?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fireproof: PC LOAD LETTER: I'm sure the Right will learn their lesson this time.

Expect to see a lot of "It's real, but we're not causing it" in the region.


Dude, I have a coworker who swears this is a conspiracy. That the lake level keeps dropping because "they" want low lake levels.

Who "they" are, WTF the plan is, he has absolutely no idea. He admits this. But the denial is so strong in these people.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As long as I get Morena Baccarin, what do I care?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Noah story was so simple.

The Pharaoh story, with multiple disasters, seems more real and meaningful -- plagues, droughts, wars, catastrophes of nature and society, one after the other.  There is no guarantee that this is just a bump in the road, even if it happened before in the neighborhood and then recovered.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tell Californians to quit sucking things dry.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Elwood has the blues, brother.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Elwood Mead believed that reservoirs and other artificial bodies of water should be formed to serve people and the environment, with water flowing robustly downstream, Diane said.

He wanted water "flowing robustly downstream," so he built a dam. Diane, your grandfather was a dumb asshole.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Fireproof: PC LOAD LETTER: I'm sure the Right will learn their lesson this time.

Expect to see a lot of "It's real, but we're not causing it" in the region.

Dude, I have a coworker who swears this is a conspiracy. That the lake level keeps dropping because "they" want low lake levels.

Who "they" are, WTF the plan is, he has absolutely no idea. He admits this. But the denial is so strong in these people.


I wonder if this level of crazy in the GOP half of the country is a permanent thing that comes with social media, something that sticks around between 10 and 20 years after every major economic depression (as we saw in the 30s and 40s) before finally leaving, or what.

All I know os we're not the only country that it's happening to.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jim Carrey - Welcome to the Jungle (The Dead Pool)
Youtube cKcJnfTBUpM
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll bet if we just keep pumping 20% more water into Havasu than historically normal, mead and powell will just fill themselves.

Any day now, Colorado will be able to provide more water than the 95% of normal snowpack we've had over the last few years. If we just have 5+ years of 120% snowpack everything will be great down river.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Tell Californians to quit sucking things dry.


Someone sounds jealous.
 
