(Amazon)   When you just can't get enough of that Central Asian Nomadic aroma   (amazon.com) divider line
15
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good eye subby.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who hasn't pined for a vanilla scented yurt?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$26 for three cans? Febreze is like $1.50 each at the grocery store.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: $26 for three cans? Febreze is like $1.50 each at the grocery store.


I take it you've never tried to juice a camel.
 
special20
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cwheelie: abhorrent1: $26 for three cans? Febreze is like $1.50 each at the grocery store.

I take it you've never tried to juice a camel.


Let alone catch the squirt in a yurt.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You could pay me to come to your house.

Don't pay me to come to your house.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The HU - Wolf Totem (Official Music Video)
Youtube jM8dCGIm6yc



Can you smell what The Hu is cooking?

/on their shields
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a popular scent...second only to Viking Jockstrap
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I imagine it smells like steppes and horses?
 
alienated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jM8dCGIm6yc]


Can you smell what The Hu is cooking?

/on their shields


I really hope to catch those guys live. I want to thank the Farker that turned me onto them a year or so ago, but I forget the username.
Thanks, cool person. The music is good, the videos are visually beautiful but not for everyone ( one must appreciate the stark beauty of the Gobi Desert ) and sometimes I have played them on a loop for an hour.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That scent makes me want to yak
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One star. Did not smell like Genghis Khan at all. I want my money back!
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Conan, what is best in life?

To crush your enemies, see them ground into a mist, and smell the emanance of their aerations, with a hint of vanilla.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CSB: I went to an interesting Mongolian soup restaurant a few years back.  It was done DIY-style -- you get a bowl, add whatever ingredients and spices you want from a bunch of different containers (they had tons to choose from), then hand the bowl to the cooks who make it all for you hibachi-style on a big grill in the middle of a round with long-ass spatulas.  It was really good.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.