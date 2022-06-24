 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Man cutting tall grass discovers a woman's dead body. Subby only finds huge fire ant beds   (msn.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 3:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why does only cool stuff happen to everyone else? Fml
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ran over a rattlesnake like that once. Not as bad as the time I ran over an entire warren of bunny rabbits. That made Watership Down look like a Disney movie.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you mow your lawn and find a car up on blocks, you might be a redneck.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Ran over a rattlesnake like that once. Not as bad as the time I ran over an entire warren of bunny rabbits. That made Watership Down look like a Disney movie.


I once mowed into a rabbit nest.  I grabbed a bunch of branches and twigs and stuff and hastily re-built it as best I could, and left them alone.  I kept watch over it and never saw any sings of animals disturbing it.  A few weeks later I checked back inside and found nothing - that is, no dead rabbits - so I think they made it.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not as cool as a body, but I found my old Skeletor/He-man figure from 1988 while mowing. We have tall grass.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Ran over a rattlesnake like that once. Not as bad as the time I ran over an entire warren of bunny rabbits. That made Watership Down look like a Disney movie.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Found near Rochester? Have the police spoken with Jack, Don, or Dennis yet?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've found lawn furniture the first time I mowed the lawn after buying my house.

And I've found the hose that I didn't bother cleaning up the winter before.  A couple of times now.  Well, bits of the hose.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I missed it. Dead women are the only ones who will listen to me.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lucky stiff, I go for walks down the woods all the time, lots off path, I never find anything.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: Subtonic: Ran over a rattlesnake like that once. Not as bad as the time I ran over an entire warren of bunny rabbits. That made Watership Down look like a Disney movie.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x277] [View Full Size image _x_]


Get's worse. They weren't all instantly dead. Had to utilize a sharp rock to behead a few stragglers. Thought about using the mower, but... No. Jesus Christ no.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So....um....how long had she been dead?  ...asking for a friend.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bslim: Subtonic: Ran over a rattlesnake like that once. Not as bad as the time I ran over an entire warren of bunny rabbits. That made Watership Down look like a Disney movie.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x277] [View Full Size image _x_]

Get's worse. They weren't all instantly dead. Had to utilize a sharp rock to behead a few stragglers. Thought about using the mower, but... No. Jesus Christ no.


Followed by a careful dismemberment, cooking, and eating, to make sure they are dead
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid there was area that was left to turn into a meadow in my neighborhood
Even back then I thought it was lame when it was mowed and turned into just another flat yard
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Not as cool as a body, but I found my old Skeletor/He-man figure from 1988 while mowing. We have tall grass.


I've found porn magazines, 3 different times in my childhood.  It's odd people never toss porn in the trash.  Always a vacant lot, a "forest ", a flood guage. (SP)
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather find ants. You ok, Subby?
 
fat boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
gettin a little trim
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How does a man find a woman in tall grass?  Wonderful.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Subtonic: Ran over a rattlesnake like that once. Not as bad as the time I ran over an entire warren of bunny rabbits. That made Watership Down look like a Disney movie.

I once mowed into a rabbit nest.  I grabbed a bunch of branches and twigs and stuff and hastily re-built it as best I could, and left them alone.  I kept watch over it and never saw any sings of animals disturbing it.  A few weeks later I checked back inside and found nothing - that is, no dead rabbits - so I think they made it.


Oh, they made it alright

Fark user imageView Full Size


/What does the fox say?
/OM NOM NOM NOM NOM!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.