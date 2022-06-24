 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Police in riot gear headed to Supreme Court. If only they did this on Jan 6th   (twitter.com) divider line
163
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

1254 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 1:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



163 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they planning to crack a certain 5 out of 9 skulls? Because I'd be okay with that.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the new babies on the way I think we can burn a few, godspeed to them that light it up.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we beat the guy wearing the Buffalo helmet?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at them running in to start a riot!
The unbeatable high!

/playing right in to their haaaaaands
//tomorrow you're homeless
///tonight is a blast
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, white men shouting and wielding clubs fashioned out of the literal building blocks of the Capitol, that is fine.

Angry women who are peacefully gathering... THAT is where we call the riot police.

Excellente.  Much showings of fears.  Bravo.  *whistles*
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: So, white men shouting and wielding clubs fashioned out of the literal building blocks of the Capitol, that is fine.

Angry women who are peacefully gathering... THAT is where we call the riot police.

Excellente.  Much showings of fears.  Bravo.  *whistles*


Don't forget about all those pesky police brutality protesters who needed to be gassed for a church photoshoot.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's almost like the Supremes are worried about something unwanted happening to their bodies.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is not going to end well.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pro-choice advocates tend to be unarmed and non-violent.
 
jmr61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is a farked up country we live in.

Glad I don't have kids.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good thing SCOTUS made it easier for women to buy a gun on impulse then, right?
🙄
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Do we beat the guy wearing the Buffalo helmet?


Josh Allen?
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just showing women thier place in America
 
orezona
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So if one kicks a pregnant woman in the stomach an causes her to miscarriage, he'll get charged with 1st Degree Murder, right? RIGHT??

/I know they'll just charge the woman because of course they would given the chance
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Pro-choice advocates tend to be unarmed and non-violent.


That was yesterday.
We don't know about today yet
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fox News and it's right-wing ilk salivating at the chance of rioting to distract from Jan. 6 and sway narrative. To the point there may even be some agent provocateurs being dispatched...

You think that's paranoid?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

duppy: It's almost like the Supremes are worried about something unwanted happening to their bodies.


If it's legitimate riots, the judicial body has ways to try to shut the whole thing down.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: So, white men shouting and wielding clubs fashioned out of the literal building blocks of the Capitol, that is fine.

Angry women who are peacefully gathering... THAT is where we call the riot police.

Excellente.  Much showings of fears.  Bravo.  *whistles*


The cops are emboldened when you're not armed and they're scared shiatless when you are, as we've learned.

Buy guns, people, you're probably going to need them soon.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

mkraju: On way to the court https://t.co/XrE9ExAzhm


If this was TFG, I'd say it would have been done at 10 AM.

Question is, who gave the Go for this?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, did protestors attack the Supreme Court on January 6th?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Question is, who gave the Go for this?


Nancy Pelosi obviously. I'm told she is in personal control of these things.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: johnryan51: Do we beat the guy wearing the Buffalo helmet?

Josh Allen?


Touch Josh and all of Buffalo becomes your mortal enemy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This nation is run by Nazis
 
chewd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never forget that the religious right won this victory through decades of violence and terrorism.... The message from SCOTUS is loud and clear... "terrorism works, it is an effective way to get the political change you want"
This is going to get much much worse before it gets better.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The shields are a nice touch since they're dragging us back in time. It's like the Spartan's going for a walk
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have never seen this level of pure rage before.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Are they planning to crack a certain 5 out of 9 skulls? Because I'd be okay with that.


This. All of those scum.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just tell them you saw a a teen with a gun; they'll turn and run.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As long as the ones who are actually on Federal property aren't carrying loaded firearms, they're just tourists, correct?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Subby, did protestors attack the Supreme Court on January 6th?


What the hell are you trying to say here?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: This nation is run by Nazis


Yeah, after this week I've had it with the right. Anyone who voted for the right. Any politician on the right. 

Nationalists, racists, misogynists, sell outs.

Oh, and I swear to god, if I ever hear an argument for "States rights" or "small government" I'm gonna slap someone.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

orezona: So if one kicks a pregnant woman in the stomach an causes her to miscarriage, he'll get charged with 1st Degree Murder, right? RIGHT??

/I know they'll just charge the woman because of course they would given the chance


The gas that they use to split up crowds?
Not good for prenatal care.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The shields are a nice touch since they're dragging us back in time. It's like the Spartan's going for a walk


I can break that shield wall with as little as 4 people.
I just need 2 tower shields and two pole arms.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Your Founding Fathers knew what to do about tyrants oppressing them.

These tyrants know what they are and are lining up their defenses against being deposed.

You're being tested.  So far, you're failing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The shields are a nice touch since they're dragging us back in time. It's like the Spartan's going for a walk


The Spartans fought to the death. The cops only fight to the fear.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: The_Sponge: johnryan51: Do we beat the guy wearing the Buffalo helmet?

Josh Allen?

Touch Josh and all of Buffalo becomes your mortal enemy.


I don't doubt it.  Hell...they put themselves through tables.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: abhorrent1: The shields are a nice touch since they're dragging us back in time. It's like the Spartan's going for a walk

The Spartans fought to the death. The cops only fight to the fear.


And we know for a fact that cops will run from a single teenager with a gun
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is my fucking 22nd anniversary. My wife woke up to being a second-class citizen today.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chewd: Never forget that the religious right won this victory through decades of violence and terrorism.... The message from SCOTUS is loud and clear... "terrorism works, it is an effective way to get the political change you want"
This is going to get much much worse before it gets better.


No. What works is appointing unworthy terrorists to the Federal bench. Game over.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
shiat
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's rare you see someone work as hard at being dumb as BR.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: johnryan51: Do we beat the guy wearing the Buffalo helmet?

Josh Allen?


Barney Rubble
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puffy999: This nation is run by Nazis


Some of those that work forces, etc.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
hole
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't riot at the Supreme Court. That's what the National Conservatives want. Aim your anger at the people who actually run this country.

Riot at the airfield where the donor class keeps their private jets.
Riot at the marina where their mega-yachts are docked.
Riot at the gated community where they host multi-million dollar fundraisers for bribe politicians contribute to political campaigns.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: puffy999: This nation is run by Nazis

Yeah, after this week I've had it with the right. Anyone who voted for the right. Any politician on the right. 

Nationalists, racists, misogynists, sell outs.

Oh, and I swear to god, if I ever hear an argument for "States rights" or "small government" I'm gonna slap someone.


states rights, small government. Slapping fetish.
 
Displayed 50 of 163 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.