You know it is easier just to pirate music online these days
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pirating music online just doesn't have the warmth of stealing actual vinyl.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how far do we have to go to hear that Pirate Radio?
One song that could steal our hearts
Before they turn into silver and gold
Well I'm drivin' my care real slow and my baby wants to know
When we gonna hear our song on that Pirate Radio?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever someone says vinyl sounds better they might as well tell me that vintage computers were faster or old cars were more fuel efficient. They're denying easily measurable characteristics.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She stole $3400 worth of vinyl records?
So 3400 vinyl records?

Editor's note: The above video is from May 6, 2022.
Sounds like their security really sucks if they have to wait 6 weeks and rely on local news to find their perps.
Sounds like all thieves might as well just steal stuff from there, since they aren't going to be caught.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So she stole about three vinyl records.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just realized if the LP I ordered the other day is going to be delivered in a hot truck on a hot day

Hot wax
 
drewogatory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Back in the day, the bargain bin was 5 or 10 for $1 for really beat vinyl. Slightly to moderately beat might be .75 or .99 cents each.  I used to routinely bring home full crates.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of all the hobby elitists, vinyl collectors are the most insufferable.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It's like someone stealing an entire DVD bargain bin from Walmart.
 
realmolo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Oh God.

I just had a discussion the other day with a co-worker about "audio quality". He's an audiophile. And a moron.

He actually tried to convince me that you need "high-quality" ethernet cables so the bits don't get "out of sync" when you are streaming music.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know it is easier just to pirate music online these days

But then she couldn't sell them for ridiculous prices on the bay to hipster douches to play on their Crosley all in 1's.

/turntable snob
//8000+ records
///three
 
Malenfant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Was the other day a day in the early 80s?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, that's an extreme anachronism, I didn't know those things still existed!

I mean I can't even remember the last time I saw a Barnes and Noble!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lol. When was the last farking time you were in a record store?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Man that's a lot of pieces, boff!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

If it's compressed enough for streaming, the quality won't be as high as he thinks, either.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Whenever someone says vinyl sounds better they might as well tell me that vintage computers were faster or old cars were more fuel efficient. They're denying easily measurable characteristics.


"Sounds better " is not an "easily measurable characteristic" as it is purely subjective.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yes it is. Anyone denying that is just an idiot. The purpose of recordings is to reproduce sound, and that can be measured accurately.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone heard of Napster?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I remember downloading music compressed to 128 kbps. It was shortly after they had perfected anti-skip portable CD players. What a time to be alive.
 
kabloink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's going to be wavy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
your music still sucks
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

And terms like "buffer" and "packet" and "frame" and "FCS" and  "CRC" had no effect?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vinyl could sound better for two reasons.

One was that CD players often had a poor DAC, the other was that music was mastered for vinyl, equaling the playing field.

Music mastered for a CD might not even be playable on vinyl, as the music could jump out of the groove.

But once it was true, with poor quality players, and the mastering.

They're still more satisfying to own, and play, knowing that you make them sound worse each time you play them.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

My wife's playlist is all MP3-V0 since she's an Apple person, but I'm a FLAC/Foobar guy. When she plays it through the big stereo 99% of people wouldn't notice the difference between that and lossless. I could A-B compressed/ uncompressed and still most folks wouldn't notice.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I don't understand your joke.

Or do you think vinyl records cost 1USD a piece. Well. If they were used perhaps.

TFA is region locked.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm sure you can take any existing quantitative metric of reproduction quality and come up with counterarguments for why it does not necessarily correlate to qualitative experiences.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You think CDs sound like shiat?

There are even better audio formats out there. There is no digital format that requires lossy streaming though.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

"Sounds better " is not an "easily measurable characteristic" as it is purely subjective.


You can compare sound waves, and see which is closest to the original.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One was that CD players often had a poor DAC, the other was that music was mastered for vinyl, equaling the playing field.

Ironically, the untouched cd reissues of the vinyl masters are far more sought after than the remixed versions, which are usually just more compressed so they are louder. Folks will peruse Dynamic Range readings like the holy grail.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You're comparing vinyl to the crappiest CD players ever made, and only then it's possible there might be some wiggle room for saying vinyl could compete. Maybe. But compare the absolute best vinyl equipment and media to, say, a modern iPhone and the vinyl would come up so short Trump would file lawsuits.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TikTok's sea shanty revival with Natalie Tran | The Weekly
Youtube O9lSNltZjdQ
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Done in one.
 
