(KXLY Spokane)   Contractors tear roof off wrong house. do they A: Immediately fix it, B: Pay for someone else to fix it, or C: Shrug and give the owner a tarp   (kxly.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A criminal steals and destruction of private property why is no one under arrest and charged?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who ELSE tore the roof off?

Parliament - Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)
Youtube od-5gCO_PGE
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, once the lawsuit is through they'll eventually own a roofing company...

Until then though living in a house sized tent gonna suck.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Look this is 100 your companies fault...now, you can come in and correct it. Or I can sue you and win, but you'll get to pay your lawyer's bill, my Lawyer's Bill, Your Lawyer's bill...a big raise in your insurance rates if you're running it through your insurance company...time for my pain suffering/days off work, any water damage..etc..etc"
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has the roofing company put a lien on their house for refusing to compensate them for the work done yet?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should be happy.  Like a room without a roof
 
wage0048
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: "Look this is 100 your companies fault...now, you can come in and correct it. Or I can sue you and win, but you'll get to pay your lawyer's bill, my Lawyer's Bill, Your Lawyer's bill...a big raise in your insurance rates if you're running it through your insurance company...time for my pain suffering/days off work, any water damage..etc..etc"


I'm a vindictive bastard, so I probably wouldn't give them an opportunity to correct it before I filed suit.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sue them into oblivion.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a house rebuilt after a fire and im not surprised by anything contractors do.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They removed a metal roof? WTF? Nobody questioned that until the daughter got home?

Nobody said, "Hey, this is a metal roof, not some shiatty regular roof with crumbling shingles. Are we sure this is the right house? Who the fark wants to remove a metal roof?"

That's great free advertising for the company. Which these people should absolutely sue before the owner declares bankruptcy or just disappears altogether, leaving no forwarding address or phone number.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Contractor going to find court cost and lawyers going to be more expensive than just fixing the roof.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: They removed a metal roof? WTF? Nobody questioned that until the daughter got home?

Nobody said, "Hey, this is a metal roof, not some shiatty regular roof with crumbling shingles. Are we sure this is the right house? Who the fark wants to remove a metal roof?"

That's great free advertising for the company. Which these people should absolutely sue before the owner declares bankruptcy or just disappears altogether, leaving no forwarding address or phone number.


Probably recycled it first thing too.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
D.R. Roofing LLC told the family their insurance would handle it. The claims the family has tried to file with the company's insurance have been denied. In the latest letter, they say "the policy issued to D.R. Roofing contains an exclusion for property damage arising out of an open roof condition."


Roofer: "our bad -- don't worry, our insurance will handle it"
Insurance: "LOL no roof for you"
Family: (ಠ_ಠ)
Roofer: "totally handled. Best insurance company evar."


/Situations like this could probably be reduced by always including a photo of the intended worksite with the paperwork.  Like...everyone is carrying around a camera in their pocket these days. Take pic, text to appropriate person, include it on your workorder sheet or whatever the crew carries around with them.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"B" is the only acceptable solution. No way in hell I would let those incompetent idiots show me their interpretation of "fix".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Surprised that they gave a tarp.

A court might decide that's an admission that they are connected with the missing roof
 
