 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Remember that Stupid Human Trick on Letterman where the girl launches gum out of her mouth and then catches it again? Russian troops just did that but with a SAM   (twitter.com) divider line
77
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

1937 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a failure or is that sabotage?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fail", tweeter? Looks successful to me. Do a bunch more like it.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is an impressiveamount of fail.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was awesome! To not be around.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The A.I. knew who the bad humans were.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat!

Were the last words coming from the launch vehicle operators.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: Is that a failure or is that sabotage?


Yeah that missle seemed awfully darn determined for a "failure".
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That akward moment when Vlad is trying to keep the target painted, but bends down to pick up a ruble...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although it kind of looks like it returns to the launch site in this video, there's another angle showing it hitting pretty far off from the launch, so unfortunately it probably just killed civilians instead of the assholes shooting it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da, President Putin.  that is known glitch but in our software version 2,0, that glitch is fixed and we upgrade the accuracy to 90%!  Just sign this cost-plus contract and our engineers will begin working on version 1.5.  No no, Mr. President.  This contract is for version 1.5 and will fix many issues and will springboard us towards version 2.0 which we will need another contract for.   Da!  Version 1.5 should be ready for testing in 2026 with a full roll out and upgrade by 2030.  Tea?  Sounds lovely.  Thank you, Mr. Preside...   (crash)
 
mavexe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to disappoint but another angle shows it did not boomerang back to deliver a dose of karma.  That original video's angles all line up to make you think so.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.cardkingdom.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mavexe: Not to disappoint but another angle shows it did not boomerang back to deliver a dose of karma.  That original video's angles all line up to make you think so.


d1qxviojg2h5lt.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Putin's Russia, surface to air missile surfaces you!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Although it kind of looks like it returns to the launch site in this video, there's another angle showing it hitting pretty far off from the launch, so unfortunately it probably just killed civilians instead of the assholes shooting it.


Yeah, saw that too. Lets hope there was some other equipment in that area, and it hit that instead.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: NobleHam: Although it kind of looks like it returns to the launch site in this video, there's another angle showing it hitting pretty far off from the launch, so unfortunately it probably just killed civilians instead of the assholes shooting it.

Yeah, saw that too. Lets hope there was some other equipment in that area, and it hit that instead.


Certainly looks like a fairly large "boom"
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It forgot its wallet
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SAM operator
i've been starving them teasing them
Youtube EGWT5JMl3ns
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, why didn't they train us on this button?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mavexe: Not to disappoint but another angle shows it did not boomerang back to deliver a dose of karma.  That original video's angles all line up to make you think so.


Did it still crash and burn? Then I'm not disappointed.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never buy missile systems from Australia.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the only time I got Jeb to panic. Turns out that inverted at a few 100 meters altitude with the boosters at full throttle is enough to rattle even him.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just peed myself
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a common Russian problem, YouTube full of fail launches.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mavexe: Not to disappoint but another angle shows it did not boomerang back to deliver a dose of karma.  That original video's angles all line up to make you think so.


So of course you have links to those other angles, right?
 
korteks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly capitalist pig-dogs, that was successful demonstration of the new surface to air to surface missile Boomerang (NATO codename Selfpwn)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, it's not really supposed to do that...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had a sneaking suspicion for quite some time (pre-Ukraine invasion, even) that this is what would happen if Russia tried to launch their nukes. Sneaking a "return to sender" function into the guidance systems seems like the kind of thing that would be pretty high up on the wishlist of western intelligence...

Still, I'd really rather not put that to the test.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My theory is that the initial booster failed, it started to fall and then the main booster kicked in. 

It had to have hit something though, I didn't think SAM missile explosions were that big, and the fire afterwards seems to indicate the same.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: mavexe: Not to disappoint but another angle shows it did not boomerang back to deliver a dose of karma.  That original video's angles all line up to make you think so.

So of course you have links to those other angles, right?


It's the very Weeners in the Twitter thread, made by the same poster and titled "Additional angle".

Did you need step by step directions on scrollbars?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is some Cartoon level, Wiley Coyote shiat.  And kinda funny.  Russia is Farking bonkers.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See they accidentally launched a Surface-to-Alexei Missile, easy mistake to make.
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: My theory is that the initial booster failed, it started to fall and then the main booster kicked in. 

It had to have hit something though, I didn't think SAM missile explosions were that big, and the fire afterwards seems to indicate the same.


It probably still had a significant portion of unburned fuel at impact to add to the show.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Were the Russian soldiers wearing these shirts under their BDUs?


media-amazon.comView Full Size


/I own this shirt; gets lots of LULZ.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Recalculating.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Is that a failure or is that sabotage?


Short answer: Yes.

Long answer: It could be either.  It could be jammed.  It could be a malfunction.  It could be Orc stupidity (putting in the launcher's coordinates in the box for the target's coordinates).
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.