(CNBC) NewsFlash Blessed be the Fruit   (cnbc.com) divider line
859
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. Rioting I guess?
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under his eye
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, that's it then.  50 years of progress, flushed down the drain.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, the dying times.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, this one and not the one with almost 60 comments already?

Okay, from the other thread:

Dredd Scott v. Sanford: Black people are not afforded the right of bodily autonomy under the constitution.

Jackson v. Dobbs: women are not afforded the right to bodily autonomy under the constitution.

The #1 and #2 worst SCOTUS decisions, ladies ladies and gentlemen.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abort this court
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when y'all laughed and said conservatives would never outlaw abortion because "fundraising"?
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, per our Supreme Court, it's open carry AR-15s and coat hangers for all.

/Joe, how's about expanding and packing the courts now?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK THIS.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking hate them.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: So. Rioting I guess?


Rioting for some, tiny American flags for others?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There you go, folks. SCOTUS has seen the writing on the wall, and realizes that they need to do as much damage as possible before '22.

Separation of church and state? Toast.
Women's rights? Toast.
Gun control? Toast.

Good luck, folks.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark. Any meaningful difference from the draft?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Really, this one and not the one with almost 60 comments already?

Okay, from the other thread:

Dredd Scott v. Sanford: Black people are not afforded the right of bodily autonomy under the constitution.

Jackson v. Dobbs: women are not afforded the right to bodily autonomy under the constitution.

The #1 and #2 worst SCOTUS decisions, ladies ladies and gentlemen.


Was the other one a Twitter link? If not, you have your answer why.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media2.houstonpress.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: fark. Any meaningful difference from the draft?


Not from what I can tell but I'm still reading
 
Kazan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark the Illegitimate Christofascist SCOTUS
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Terrible choice of Green. But here we are.

Time to take to the streets people. Bring your guns. Court said it's legal.

/also it's the only way that police won't attack and beat you for exercising one of the rights you still have
//for now
 
greenboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welp, it was good while it lasted.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welcome to Gilead.
Elections have consequences.
But both sides are bad right?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welcome to Gilead.

Remember, this also overturns the right to privacy. So start invading the privacy of Republicans, it's perfectly legal now.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark. fark. fark. fark. fark. fark.

I knew it was coming but still...
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This court thinks they can create a theocracy but they're actually just moving us towards a failed state.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're going to see a lot of harassment of six particular justices in the next year or so.  Assuming they live that long.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ. We really are trying to go back to the '50s, with women having limited rights, racism is rampant, and the gays better NOT come out of the closet. It worked on Leave it to Beaver. Why not in 2022?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, you mangy mutts caught the car.

Let's hope it runs you over.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When Republicans lose complete control of Congress this November; they'll feel just like Yamamoto did when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
this thread is gonna be a shiatshow, maybe even nuked, and I am here for it!

ugh, but I have no snark, no funny, no smart things to say. this is horrible and I am truly sorry to the women in our country. we have failed you.
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Strike. Take to the streets. This must stand.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look what's next.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For anyone who blames the Dems for this. I'd suggest that you investigate other websites more catering to your beliefs.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hello, ladies of the underground railroad. Welcome to Canuckistan.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Christian Taliban is just getting started:


Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell - the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Women in the USA have been reduced to second hand citizens whose lives have less worth than a collection of parasitic cells that have the potential to become a human. We really are a third world shiat hole.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time to donate to Planned Parenthood again.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guys, please think of how much of a helping hand we're giving to Republicans. Surely, they'll start working with Democrats now to enact meaningful legislation. No, really. Stop laughing.
 
TiSpork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The U.S. Supreme Court is illegitimate.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Contraceptives next.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, I know.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welp.  There goes the Republic.
 
Cheron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vote Democrat
 
leehouse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And of course Thomas explicitly calls for overturning a host of other decisions for same sex marriage, contraception, etc.

Just utterly insane
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: So. Rioting I guess?


No justice. No peace.
 
ZangTT
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Then this too can be overturned. What's the pool odds for this in under 50 years?
 
wademh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net


Part of Breyer's swan song as the dissent.
 
