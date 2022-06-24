 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Price Cut $300   (zillow.com) divider line
67
    More: Silly, Finance, Easy access, Interstate 65, sq ft, Mobile, Alabama, Conversion of units, single family, levels  
•       •       •

2160 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has good bones. Unfortunately, they are all buried in the crawl space.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, you looked at numbers, not photos:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you look at the similarly priced homes in the neighbor, it looks like a good deal.  If you want an extreme fixer upper.  Of course, that depends on lots of things that you can't without an inspection.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ronnie Howard Sings
Youtube xjP2O9Qe4Ek
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a former beauty, hope someone breathes new life into it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gary, IN?

How many people were slaughtered there?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey that's perfect the exact sort of building I'd love to restore what an incredible opportunity for someone right now where is this?

Oh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would look incredible if they fixed it up.
Oh, it in Gary, Indiana?
Nevermind.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Needs Rehab"
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


Oh I missed that last picture. What a surprise they put it last lol.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place has been stripped of every sliver of copper.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


Yeah, I was thinking it might be a neat place if you gutted it and redid the interior - and then discovered it's  missing a wall.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cincinnatiartmuseum.orgView Full Size
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gary, IN?

How many people were slaughtered there?


I figured that was probably one of the more upscale units in Gary, IN.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can spend that on a bicycle that will be stolen by morning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a $300 tetanus shot after just looking at those photos.
 
Descartes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


yeah, I was thinking looking at it "Yeah, it's rough, but someone with some vision I bet could make this really nice..."

And then I read what you said about the last picture and yeaaahhh... no. That's demo the whole thing and try to save some of the bricks.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad to see the beauty that once was. In 1924 it was probably a showplace. Architecture today is crap. Back then houses had style. Now they have "features".
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a decent price even for a tear-down, but even if you did rip it down and put up a nice new structure, you're still in Gary Indiana so is it really worth it?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know. Looks like it might be a bit drafty
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TFerWannaBe: Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.

Yeah, I was thinking it might be a neat place if you gutted it and redid the interior - and then discovered it's  missing a wall.


But it's just an outside wall.  It makes it an "open" floor plan with a "back to nature" feel
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when I was a little boy, and I was so excited because my dad got a job offer from a company based in Gary, Indiana, and I got sooooo excited.

I knew the Jackson 5 lived in Gary, and I convinced myself that upon my arrival, they would soon be the Jackson SIX, with brap on tambourine or kazoo or something I could pick up quickly. So I was utterly THRILLED with the prospect; it was a dream come true. My mother, however, was not so thrilled and vetoed the move.

So, alas, it never happened.

That's my Gary, Indiana story.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$3.50 and not a nickle higher.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I remember when I was a little boy, and I was so excited because my dad got a job offer from a company based in Gary, Indiana, and I got sooooo excited.

I knew the Jackson 5 lived in Gary, and I convinced myself that upon my arrival, they would soon be the Jackson SIX, with brap on tambourine or kazoo or something I could pick up quickly. So I was utterly THRILLED with the prospect; it was a dream come true. My mother, however, was not so thrilled and vetoed the move.

So, alas, it never happened.

That's my Gary, Indiana story.


Thank God your mother was smarter than your father.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that is not Louisiana, Paris, France, New York, or Rome.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't need rehab.  It needs a bulldozer.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "Needs Rehab"
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 697x768]


That image takes me back to when I used to play Left 4 Dead a lot.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how I feel about the "open wall" plan. I'm going to have to check with Vanilla Ice to see if this is trending.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: That doesn't need rehab.  It needs a bulldozer.


But I said, "No! No! No!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


Came here for this, leaving happily. Seriously, after the last pic, one realizes that the interior pics are not just misleading, but pointless...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: That's a decent price even for a tear-down, but even if you did rip it down and put up a nice new structure, you're still in Gary Indiana so is it really worth it?


Folks are still not just living, but moving to, Texas, so, I mean...
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glen Park? How about no.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concerned for the state if his beloved home town:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the phone call from the realtor?

R: Hey, just calling letting you know we haven't had much activity in spite of our best "marketing efforts".  We might need to talk about a price reduction.
S: Well I'm already taking a bath on this place how much?
R: Well a few thousand...
S: $300.
R: Umm... maybe some more to show some motivation....
S: Nope, $300.  Good day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


75% of the walls are there.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saved the best pic for last.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.

75% of the walls are there.


Thats a pass right?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the bright side, if you want to completely gut the interior while leaving the outer walls intact as a shell to rebuild in for tax purposes, it would be easy to get heavy equipment in and debris out.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like the house Rodriguez lived in when those South Africans finally tracked down Sugarman.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: alitaki: That's a decent price even for a tear-down, but even if you did rip it down and put up a nice new structure, you're still in Gary Indiana so is it really worth it?

Folks are still not just living, but moving to, Texas, so, I mean...


Any one wanting to move here just need to visit for a week lately with our triple digit heat every farking day
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "Needs Rehab"
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 697x768]


- edits -

"Needs Wrecking ball"

Fixed that listing . NEXT!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


It still has 3/4ths of its exterior walls.  Sorry everything can't be up to your exacting standards Mr I Want A Completely Enclosed House.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


Yeah, good luck finding that much exterior matching brick.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It looks like a (very significant) fixer upper until you hit the last picture in the slideshow. That's no fixer-upper, it's a tear down.


Those are extremely open-air porches. It's a feature!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An indoor fireworks show for the Fourth would really brighten it up.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.