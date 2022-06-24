 Skip to content
(CNN)   Texas school district announces that students will not be allowed to wear dresses or skirts to school after the 5th grade. Burqas, baggy bodysuits, full body tents, and other clothing that conceals feminine shame presumably still acceptable   (cnn.com) divider line
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is BS. I work in a very professional field (one of the largest companies in the world) and I wear jeans every day. They even gave us hoodies as a spiff recently. Many of my colleagues wear shorts and t-shirts every day. Saying they are doing this to promote professionalism shows how much they don't know about the real world
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from the re(dacted) ban on hoodies, skirts, dresses etc, they're also blanket banning denim. Denim. farking denim.

Get entirely farked. Die, then get farked more. Then die again.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So they banned Handmaid's Tale dresses?

Hmmm so exactly what are they gonna make the young ladies wear, then?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can't ban denim in Texas!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Way back in the 1970s our high school tried to ban halter tops. They worked their way around it by prohibiting bare midriffs and backs. The morning the announcement was made, a few senior guys that were wearing button down shirts untucked their shirt tails and tied a midriff-baring knot.

It was not appealing, at least not to me.

The girls, bless them, found a way around this by also wearing sheer blouses over the halter tops.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey Justin, you want a pro-tip?  When you've raped a child in your past, (and we both know you have, just look at you) don't call national attention to yourself by instituting overly restrictive dress codes for children.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

null: So they banned Handmaid's Tale dresses?

Hmmm so exactly what are they gonna make the young ladies wear, then?


No need to worry about that.  The girls will have their own lessons at home and won't need to worry their pretty little heads about going to an actual school.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When my son was little, the Principle of the school he was going to at the time (he was 3rd grade) decided that shorts were not going to be allowed anymore. I was one of those who gave him a piece of my mind.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: Aside from the re(dacted) ban on hoodies, skirts, dresses etc, they're also blanket banning denim. Denim. farking denim.

Get entirely farked. Die, then get farked more. Then die again.


Now, now, banning demin isn't all bad


data.nssmag.comView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a 45 year old guy I may be a bit out of touch, but how are dresses and skirts automatically unprofessional?  I work in a law firm, and I swear I've seen women in the office wear dresses and skirts for court.  And some of the men and women alike wear jeans in the office, and will change into more formal attire if they have a client meeting or are going to court.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: As a 45 year old guy I may be a bit out of touch, but how are dresses and skirts automatically unprofessional?


I'm guessing those turn Justin on, especially on little girls. He has trouble being professional then.
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: As a 45 year old guy I may be a bit out of touch, but how are dresses and skirts automatically unprofessional?  I work in a law firm, and I swear I've seen women in the office wear dresses and skirts for court.  And some of the men and women alike wear jeans in the office, and will change into more formal attire if they have a client meeting or are going to court.


They're probably just trying to avoid arguments over hemlines.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This just in: people wear dresses and skirts to work and are quite professional.
 
Katolu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This guy farks kids. He's  a kiddie horn dog who is trying to hide.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess what promotes professionalism?


A tie.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The thing about texans is that they value freedom and small government.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The dress code also requires students to wear solid colored shirts and slacks, shorts or capri pants in navy blue, black or khaki colors.

They're switching to what is essentially a school uniform.  This isn't exactly something new.  But the headline will get anger clicks, so carry on.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
IBM in Austin had the reputation that somehow not wearing the stock gray suit, white shirt, and tie, actually improved performance for creative teams producing custom software.  Clients came great distances to get in on that product and see the geniuses in jeans.  Bless their hearts.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Among the things the dress code prohibits are demin pants, sleeveless shirts, t-shirts, overalls or clothing with holes in it.

Demin? It that Texan for 'demon'?

I guess they're afraid of teens in evil pants?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]

Guess what promotes professionalism?


A tie.


Off the Sears rack. in 2022. They found an empty Sears, looked in there and found this thing in a discarded clothes rack and hung it on him.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuhayes2010: Guess what promotes professionalism?


A tie.


I was going to guess a suit jacket that fits. But I guess a tie would help, too.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Considering what I've seen some of the teenagers wearing in schools, you'd think they worked at
a strip club, perhaps school "uniforms" would be a good thing.  If they all look/dress alike, wouldn't be
so much "grab a**" in between classes.
I know this sounds old fashioned, but mannors, respect go a long way.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Body armor is still allowed tho, right? Just checking!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry, they don't let you wear dresses in prison either. They're just preparing the kids.
 
