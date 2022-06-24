 Skip to content
(Slate)   If your friend wants to charge his EV at your house, how should you calculate the charges on the bill you give him?   (slate.com) divider line
25
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm billing my friends?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want your friendship to be transactional?

Real friends would try not to be burden and respect your decision when they decide you are taking advantage.  But some small costs are fine to forgive.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 or blow me, up to you
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Do you want your friendship to be transactional?

Real friends would try not to be burden and respect your decision when they decide you are taking advantage.  But some small costs are fine to forgive.


If it's just for a few hours at a BBQ the cost is negligible. If it's over night it's probably less than a tank of hot water, ac for the guest room and lights. Do factor in the cost of those fancy soaps and laundry service too.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: EvilEgg: Do you want your friendship to be transactional?

Real friends would try not to be burden and respect your decision when they decide you are taking advantage.  But some small costs are fine to forgive.

If it's just for a few hours at a BBQ the cost is negligible. If it's over night it's probably less than a tank of hot water, ac for the guest room and lights. Do factor in the cost of those fancy soaps and laundry service too.


It's like your friend that forgets his wallet when you go out.  Once, sure I'll cover you, no prob mate.  Every goddamn time, fark you.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$6 for a full 200 miles of charge, on average.  Possibly more at peak times.

Are they doing the full charge at your home, on a consistent basis, or are they grabbing a dollar or two worth, a few times per month?  Are you financially secure?

Ask yourself these questions and make the decision that's right for you.  I live in a cabin in the woods with cutting edge 1940's semi grounded electrical system.  My answer would be a solid guffaw.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigMax: So I'm billing my friends?


Let's see, you had two eggs, three strips of bacon, and 2 cups of coffee. I've added the gratuity for you to save you time. . .
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BigMax: So I'm billing my friends?

Let's see, you had two eggs, three strips of bacon, and 2 cups of coffee. I've added the gratuity for you to save you time. . .


Make sure you charge separately for the coffee, no refills!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Depends on how big an asshole you are, and if you want to keep them as a friend.

\of course, if they keep doing it, then likely they're the asshole
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most of my friends drink 3x that in booze when they visit.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BigMax: So I'm billing my friends?

Let's see, you had two eggs, three strips of bacon, and 2 cups of coffee. I've added the gratuity for you to save you time. . .


I've known a couple of people that acted like that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A handie from his wife or a moterboating
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the air they're consuming. Better factor that in. Maybe they should bring some perriair next time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So yesterday I talked to a guy who sells the commercial gas pump equivalent for car charging.  It has software that bills at an hourly rate you set.  You can even do a sliding rate, like $5 first hour, $15 second, $20 third, etc. to keep them from parking too long.  The fill up is in miles per hour (how many miles you refill your battery for).

There's an app for that, if you buy the "professional" version.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they use the toilet, should I have a separate water meter to charge for their water usage? And don't get me started on the ice cubes in their drinks, I'm getting that water out of the toilet, too.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It's like your friend that forgets his wallet when you go out.  Once, sure I'll cover you, no prob mate.  Every goddamn time, fark you.


Used to know a guy who would do what he called the "courtesy reach," where he'd pretend to catch himself reaching for his wallet after the other person indicated that they would pay the tab.

"Sometimes I don't even have my wallet with me when I do it," he said.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: $5 or blow me, up to you


Ass, Grass, or Electrons?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess we gotta update the song.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PirateKing: cooldaddygroove: $5 or blow me, up to you

Ass, Grass, or Electrons?


Heh, made me chuckle.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Other factors may be involved. If it is winter, charging will take longer if the car is not in the garage. Generally charging from an outlet takes hellova long time, so if I charge at someone's house, it is because I'm not sure I can make it to the next charging station.

On the other hand there are some places that it might be necessary. My brother has a cabin in Arkansas. I've planned the trip and using my EV I would have to detour about four hours out of my way, and the drive no more than 50 mph and arrive with a depleted battery.

We take the fossil burner for that trip
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they are literally just using your electricity to charge their car then there has to be some quid pro quo. If they're frequent dinner guests (and charging the car during the visit) then a friend would compensate with small gifts, favors, helping with cooking and dishes, etc. without being asked. Of course, a good friend and frequent guest would be doing these things anyway. If someone is over often without offering to contribute then they're already a moocher.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
4 out of 5 Canuckians would just let their friend plug in the EV.
The remaining one would tape a flag to a hockey stick & drive his Ford F850 to Ottawa to protest that Trudeau guy (what's his problem, man?)
 
Tentacle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
110 or 240?
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those who worry about this kind of thing; Cold, calculating and sociopathic.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i thought electricity was free
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

