 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Dear local council: I'd like to congratulate you for the wonderful rewilding work you've been doing giving that abandoned golf course back to nature. Dear resident: Yeah, our lawnmower broke. But its fixed now   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, Leicester, Mr Walters, Mower, Scythe, Need, Leicester City Council's response, acres of the golf course, level of maintenance  
•       •       •

1312 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a lot of thoughts on how to take care of property that is not his and he has used for free every day for 26 years.   To bad housing is going up, maybe he should have bought the land the. He could let it go
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, that looks nice. Good job!

"This is well below the level of maintenance needed to maintain it when it was a golf course, and we try to strike a balance between ensuring safe access points and rights of way, and providing for some natural habitat," a spokesperson said.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh jeez, thanks. That looks really natural. Very enticing for wildlife.

/I'll never get the obsession with lawns
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There should be families here! Children playing in a park!"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I legit LOLed.
This is hilarious.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: He has a lot of thoughts on how to take care of property that is not his and he has used for free every day for 26 years.   To bad housing is going up, maybe he should have bought the land the. He could let it go


You have a lot of thoughts regarding Capitalism & Money in there, any thoughts for Nature, Beauty, & Biome Health?

/golf courses are an Elitist Abomination
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have a very weird idea of what it takes to "rewild" something.  Not cutting the grass isn't restoring anything.  It's turf grass.  Letting it go is one of the worst things you can do for nature.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: He has a lot of thoughts on how to take care of property that is not his and he has used for free every day for 26 years.   To bad housing is going up, maybe he should have bought the land the. He could let it go


If it's owned by the council, open to the public and he pays his council tax, I feel he's perfectly entitled to have an opinion on it.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [Fark user image 850x478]

Oh, that looks nice. Good job!

"This is well below the level of maintenance needed to maintain it when it was a golf course, and we try to strike a balance between ensuring safe access points and rights of way, and providing for some natural habitat," a spokesperson said.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Oh jeez, thanks. That looks really natural. Very enticing for wildlife.

/I'll never get the obsession with lawns


I was watching something a couple of years ago.  The start of "lawn obsession" according to the historian being interviewed was when paintings like this became popular in England in the 18th and 19th century:
s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Everyone who was upper class wanted their country estates to look like that.  It not only meant that they had the wealth to hire people to keep the grass trimmed, but also had the wealth to have excess land that did nothing but look pretty as a status symbol.  This carried over to the lower classes trying to social climb, and carried over to the US from there.

Personally I'd use a financial benefit angle for "rewilding" the course, the money saved from mowing can be used somewhere else, but the Council may have by-laws or other legal requirements for having to keep the grass cut.  Or there may be a "Karen" or six in the town/village who want to keep it cut because they are scared of wildlife "encroaching" on their property.
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"He said butterflies, badgers, and birds had since been attracted to the area."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The authority added it was not aware of any new emerging species on the site.

That's a shame, I was kind of hoping that the guy featured in TFA would get eaten by a Chupacabra or something.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kind of relieved it's not about the abandoned golf course I'm familiar with up here.  Now it's part of a 400 acre trail system.

Kind of spooky to walk through it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: ctighe2353: He has a lot of thoughts on how to take care of property that is not his and he has used for free every day for 26 years.   To bad housing is going up, maybe he should have bought the land the. He could let it go

You have a lot of thoughts regarding Capitalism & Money in there, any thoughts for Nature, Beauty, & Biome Health?

/golf courses are an Elitist Abomination


It's not a gold course anymore, it's going to be housing.
We live in a capitalist society so yes a lot of thoughts there.   He enjoyed the place for 26 years and it's sad to let it go but he has no control over it.  There are plenty of free parks to go to and if he really loved it he could have bought it and made a wonderful park for everyone with tall grass.
Fact is unless you own it you have no control over it, no amount of oooh nature is going to change that.   He could have tried to have it designated as a sanctuary or such but he didn't.  Most people will complain about things until they are out of breath but do nothing to change it.  I was the same way until mid 30s when I realized I can change things.
And yes I love nature, I hike in the woods I live near, boat in the ocean and have 6 pets currently.  I own property upstate that is completely undeveloped I use for camping, my home is on 8 acres of property 1 is beach 2 are landscaped and the rest is wild.  I have a green house heated and cooled by geothermal powered by solar and drive an ev80% of the time.
It's not about what I want or like or he or you want and like it's the owners.  You want to live in the woods buy some land.  Don't have the $ go make it or barter.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: hissatsu: [Fark user image 850x478]

Oh, that looks nice. Good job!

"This is well below the level of maintenance needed to maintain it when it was a golf course, and we try to strike a balance between ensuring safe access points and rights of way, and providing for some natural habitat," a spokesperson said.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Oh jeez, thanks. That looks really natural. Very enticing for wildlife.

/I'll never get the obsession with lawns

I was watching something a couple of years ago.  The start of "lawn obsession" according to the historian being interviewed was when paintings like this became popular in England in the 18th and 19th century:
[s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com image 428x307]

Everyone who was upper class wanted their country estates to look like that.  It not only meant that they had the wealth to hire people to keep the grass trimmed, but also had the wealth to have excess land that did nothing but look pretty as a status symbol.  This carried over to the lower classes trying to social climb, and carried over to the US from there.

Personally I'd use a financial benefit angle for "rewilding" the course, the money saved from mowing can be used somewhere else, but the Council may have by-laws or other legal requirements for having to keep the grass cut.  Or there may be a "Karen" or six in the town/village who want to keep it cut because they are scared of wildlife "encroaching" on their property.


It's already planned for housing so no reclaiming to nature and no karen.
The excess land there just to look pretty in that picture looks very well used with the kids and pets playing.
My yard and grass are there strictly for entertainment much as the rest of the house.  With 2 kids and 2 dogs my yard is in use daily and in the warmer months we have parties almost weekly.
If you don't like yards rent an apartment and go to a park, yards for most are less status symbols and more places to enjoy.   Horseshoe tournament my house next Saturday!!!
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark lawns and fark golf courses. Find a hobby that doesn't fark up the environment.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: Kind of relieved it's not about the abandoned golf course I'm familiar with up here.  Now it's part of a 400 acre trail system.

Kind of spooky to walk through it.


Scared of duffers long dead shouting "FORE" and whizzing balls of ectoplasm past your noggin?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: whidbey: Kind of relieved it's not about the abandoned golf course I'm familiar with up here.  Now it's part of a 400 acre trail system.

Kind of spooky to walk through it.

Scared of duffers long dead shouting "FORE" and whizzing balls of ectoplasm past your noggin?


More Stephen King in It than Ted Knight in Caddyshack.
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hissatsu: /I'll never get the obsession with lawns


If/When I strike it rich and get to build my dream home, I'm gonna buy two acres somewhere out in the sticks and landscape the shiat out of it with rocks and native vegetation.

I'm gonna have about a 100-square-foot patch of perfectly manicured lawn right off the back porch, just enough to walk through it barefoot and enjoy the feeling of grass between my toes.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I hike in the woods I live near, boat in the ocean and have 6 pets...I own property upstate...my home is on 8 acres of property 1 is beach 2 are landscaped and the rest is wild.


How about your dick, Mr Capitalism Uber Alles? I bet that's pretty impressive, too.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just do the greens around the holes. I could enjoy that. Then we tread a path in the heath.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where am I going to hide the bodies now?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.