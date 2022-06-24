 Skip to content
(AP News) Remember that $7.11/gallon sign at a 7-11 in Chicago a few days ago? Surprise, it's not real
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it felt real to many people, subby. Including Elon Musk. Surely you'll accept that people should be allowed to decide that something is in fact real if it fits a need they have for it to be so? I can't imagine the heartlessness that would have to control someone who isn't willing to accommodate that. People ask so little, after all.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw a 7/11 whose address was 711

That is 100% true. Not lying at all.

/Okay, so I saw a picture of it on Reddit. Sue me.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that $7.11/gallon sign at a 7-11 in Chicago a few days ago? Surprise, it's not real


Yeah? Well this ad was real:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't look shopped.  I can tell from some of the pixels and having seen quite a few shops in my time.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you test the sign with that price? Wouldn't $8.88 do a better job of identifying whether any bulbs/LEDs are not working?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Why would you test the sign with that price? Wouldn't $8.88 do a better job of identifying whether any bulbs/LEDs are not working?


It's 7-11. Of course they set it to $7.11
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Why would you test the sign with that price? Wouldn't $8.88 do a better job of identifying whether any bulbs/LEDs are not working?


Is the store called 8/88?
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Why would you test the sign with that price? Wouldn't $8.88 do a better job of identifying whether any bulbs/LEDs are not working?


I get your point, but... "In the past, it was common for building contractors to test the fuel price signs at newly built, but not yet open, 7-Eleven locations to $7.11 in honor of the store's name," according to 7-Eleven's statement. "We have since requested that building contractors stop this practice and hope this recently re-circulated photo does not cause any confusion for 7-Eleven customers."

Stupid people ruin everything.
 
Descartes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and is currently charging around $6.


Glad to see it's still affordable.  For varying values of affordable.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get all my fuel at Woolworth's Five and Dime.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sign isn't accurate yet. But give it another 2 months.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The mirror cracked from side to side, the curse has come upon us...'  Disaster, ruin... If only consumers had a less expensive alternative to petrol.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm selling gas for $10 a gallon.  It's won't work in your car and you have to order it from my OnlyFans site for fart fetishists.

/Happy Friday!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah but right-wing media will still use the picture. Truth has no bearing on Republicans anyway. Gas could fall to $2/gal and they'd complain it was too low.

grist.orgView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Why would you test the sign with that price? Wouldn't $8.88 do a better job of identifying whether any bulbs/LEDs are not working?


Yeah, but then you have to get a broom and shoo the skinheads/nazis away...

//preferably into an open sewer
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That won't stop the idiots from blaming Biden and all liberals
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What? You mean the price for unleaded and diesel weren't simultaneously both the exact same amount and the name of the station?

/Pointed this out in the comments every time I saw it.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That won't stop the idiots from blaming Biden and all liberals


"tHe KeYsToNe XL wOuLd HaVe FiXeD aLL oF tHiS!"

/Reality: It would have been finished in like 2029 and only carried it to the Port of Vancouver for export.
//The last Trumper I got into it about gas prices apparently also believed that Democrats funded the creation of covid
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That won't stop the idiots from blaming Biden and all liberals


Bonus that it happened in the city Magats love to hate: Chicago.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Why would you test the sign with that price? Wouldn't $8.88 do a better job of identifying whether any bulbs/LEDs are not working?


Yes... but then you'd probably have some idiots claim they're nazis.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's getting close enough.  Downtown Chicago prices are above that.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: pastramithemosterotic: That won't stop the idiots from blaming Biden and all liberals

Bonus that it happened in the city Magats love to hate: Chicago.


But...... Chicago is MAGA country.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gas prices are dropping here. I saw signs for under 4.50 when last week they were creeping up to 5.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was the first clue that diesel and gas were both $7.11??
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: What? You mean the price for unleaded and diesel weren't simultaneously both the exact same amount and the name of the station?

/Pointed this out in the comments every time I saw it.


^^ This.

/And so did I
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Prices seem to be trending down now ever so slowly here.  I was seeing $4.85 to $4.95 a week or two ago and now I'm seeing $4.65 to $4.75 today.  The average in the state is still $4.97 but it's apparently down from the high of $5.05. Hopefully, it continues.

Currently, Governor Baker and President Biden are calling for a state gas tax holiday that would save 24 cents a gallon.  The Governor says we can afford it because we have a balanced budget and right now we have a tax revenue surplus.  But the state Senate President and House Speaker both said no.
 
