(UPI)   Suspected land mine from the 1930s that was removed from a Florida beach has Subby wondering why it was there and who would want to invade Florida   (upi.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There was a UDT (sorta early Navy Seals) training facility in Indian River Co. So it's stuff from training.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: There was a UDT (sorta early Navy Seals) training facility in Indian River Co. So it's stuff from training.


So, probably a training dummy. Should make for an interesting museum piece.
 
Lefrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Experts said the area used to be part of a Navy training facility in the 1940s, and the device may have been used for training purposes

Even subby doesn't RTFA
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe Spain wanted Florida back?
ru.nlView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Frankly, I am in favor of adding more land mines to Florida, particularly in the Mar-a-Lago area.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It wasn't there to protect Florida. It was there to protect us from Florida.
 
