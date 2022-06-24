 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   If you don't like the way I drive, stay off the sidewalk   (local10.com) divider line
12
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The driver was stopped, issued a citation and received a lecture about dangerous driver.

That'll learn him.
How about taking his ass to jail?
Driving on the sidewalk is attempted murder of walkers.

/username checks out
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: The driver was stopped, issued a citation and received a lecture about dangerous driver.

That'll learn him.
How about taking his ass to jail?
Driving on the sidewalk is attempted murder of walkers.

/username checks out


I think they should have found a reason to impound the vehicle and make him the walker. "Watch yourself on the sidewalk, though, sir. There's dangerous drivers around here who might think it's their private shortcut."
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
( lying in bed)

Hmmm if i drive on the sidewalk, I can lay here 5 more minutes....
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should make him take an uber for life.  One that has an 80 year old driver who drives 41 in a 55 and always stops at railroad crossings.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also...if you can get 10% of people to divert (read as "find a different way to go") from congested routes...you can dramatically reduce drive times for everyone.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was originally from Massachusetts they teach that in the drivers Ed classes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This was an every day occurrence when I was in Korea. There was always some asshole driving down the sidewalk. They did blow the horn to let you know to get out of the way though.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cheron: If he was originally from Massachusetts they teach that in the drivers Ed classes.


I took drivers ed in Rhode Island and our teacher told us more than once that if we miss an exit on a highway not to back up and try again.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are a handful of pedestrian-use structures around here with centered bollards at interfaces where cars would be able to drive in. Because you just know some schmuck must've tried it at some point.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dunno about Sarasota, but Fort Myers has the absolute worst traffic patterns of anywhere I've ever lived. It would take 30 mins to go a distance that would have taken 10 mins anywhere else. I routinely waited at the stoplight at Colonial and Ortiz for 7 minutes at a time.

/ What I'm trying to say is that whoever designed Ft Myers traffic flow sucked.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Cheron: If he was originally from Massachusetts they teach that in the drivers Ed classes.

I took drivers ed in Rhode Island and our teacher told us more than once that if we miss an exit on a highway not to back up and try again.


I am teaching my daughter's to drive right now.  I told them if you are going to miss an exit don't panic and shoot over to try and make it, just go to the next exit and turn around.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I fail to see  rush hour traffic. Maybe they thought it was the HOV lane?
 
