(Guardian)   How to rewild a country: Way to go, Argentina   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Argentina's El Impenetrable, return of the jaguar, NGO Rewilding Argentina, Iber wetlands, giant anteaters  
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cost is socialism.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pecunia non olet: The cost is socialism.


That's not a cost, that's a benefit.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:
It took about three seconds for piranhas to devour part of her left foot,

Yikes! That must have been horrible.
I didn't know Piranhas could be found farther south as well, but only on the Amazon basin.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Pecunia non olet: The cost is socialism.

That's not a cost, that's a benefit.


Maybe if you're Hitler and you like National Socialism. For the rest of us sane Americans, we prefer capitalism.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a story from about 15 years ago.  My across the street neighbor was a professor at the University of Pittsburgh in one of the natural sciences. Over drinks he was lamenting about having a publishing deadline and not being able to come up with any topics. Later that week, he turned in a paper he'd half-jokingly written about re-wilding the Midwest to replicate the American Savanna of 15,000 years ago. Letting loose big cats, bears, wolves, and other fauna and flora. He was relieved to make his deadline.

Fast forward a few months later, and I'm reading an issue of The Atlantic. The whole edition was "Most Interesting Ideas of 20xx". One of the articles was about rebuilding the American Savanna. I checked out the byline and it was my neighbor. I showed it to him at my next opportunity. He looked at me sheepishly and said, "I farking know. I didn't submit it to the magazine. I can't believe they bought that shiat." For unrelated reasons, he moved to another neighborhood, we lost touch, and I don't know if it had any ramifications for his academic career.
 
