Today in history on British Airways Flight 009: "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. We have a small problem. All four engines have stopped because we just flew over a volcano"
12
    More: Scary, British Airways Flight 9, scheduled British Airways flight, crew members of the accident segment, Jakarta incident, enough engines, cloud of volcanic ash, flight crew of BA009, British Airways Flight  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 10:50 AM



12 Comments
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't flight 007.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Moody described it as "a bit like negotiating one's way up a badger's arse."

Galungugg gliding club
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"How far can we get on one engine?"
"All the way to the scene of the crash.  Hell, I bet we beat the paramedics there by 30 minutes."

/Ron White
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It also sandblasted their windshield so they couldn't make out the runway. That thing not crashing was one of the most impressive aviation feats ever.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Illegitimi non carborundumIn this case the bastards are the microscopic volcanic ash particles.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: It also sandblasted their windshield so they couldn't make out the runway. That thing not crashing was one of the most impressive aviation feats ever.


Agreed, amazing airmanship and a good chunk of luck that as the engines cooled after their failure the debris were able to be shed allowing the engines to be restarted.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Capt. Eric Moody's first-person ILAFFT (I Learned About Flying From That) account is in four PDFs on his web page:
http://www.ericmoody.com/

It's worth reading, even if you know the story.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was worse than that. They didn't know that it was a volcano at the time. It was just "engines off, WTF??".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like the part where they reopened the airspace shortly thereafter, whereupon another plane flew through the ash cloud and had all but one of its engines shut down as well.
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: I like the part where they reopened the airspace shortly thereafter, whereupon another plane flew through the ash cloud and had all but one of its engines shut down as well.


Eventually, the problem was taken seriously.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volcanic_Ash_Advisory_Center
 
