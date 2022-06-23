 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 121 of WW3: Ukraine has to withdraw from Severodonetsk. Orcs gaining advantage in eastern Ukraine. EU leaders agree to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
19
    More: News, Ukraine, European Union, Russia, Russian natural gas, Ukrainian units, Russian forces, Ukrainian military, regional military administration  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 850x850

Fark user image 850x261


Can anybody help put these figures in context? Also, do we know anything about ammunition stocks, particularly of cruise missiles?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user image 850x850

Fark user image 850x261

Can anybody help put these figures in context? Also, do we know anything about ammunition stocks, particularly of cruise missiles?


Possibly. I've seen some diagrams expressing these losses as a percentage totals of what the ruscists brought to this war, and their total stockpile but I don't know where that information is presented.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here is to Putin suffering every day praying he dies. Salud!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 850x850

Fark user image image 850x261


I believe that 1000%
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't this a strategic retreat in order to draw in Orcs for drone strikes and such?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Catching up:

Partisans in kherson region destroy the plans of the occupation regime - Institute for the study of war.

the invaders dismantled and stole the largest solar power plant in Ukraine. Solar panels near the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya region, were disassembled, packed and exported for a long time, local residents told the media. Tokmak Solar Energy is the largest solar power plant in Ukraine. Its area reaches 96 hectares. The capacity of the station is 50 MW.

As a result of the hit of Russian missiles, a warehouse with components and accessories of the Nikolaev plant for the manufacture of metal-plastic structures burned down, but the company will continue its work. At the moment, it is impossible to calculate the damage caused.

In Ukrainian schools there will be security, special equipment for alerting the alarm and training children on evacuation, - the Ministry of Education.

🌎 Global support:

Italy has already frozen the assets of Russians for more than €1.7 billion. This happened as a result of the inspection of more than 1.1 thousand rubles. Russian legal entities and individuals involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Today in Brussels starts a summit at which Ukraine can acquire the status of a candidate in the EU. The outcome of the vote will be known in the evening or tomorrow morning.

Miami police are buying weapons from the population to transfer to Ukraine. People even handed over AK-47s and AR-15s, prohibited by law. The police did not ask questions about the origin of the weapon.

The Czech government has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country to extend the provision on non-issue of visas and residence permits to Russians and Belarusians.

By the end of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the opportunity to destroy almost all modern weapons of the enemy, which will remain only old Soviet models:

The Ukrainian military has already knocked out more than half of the rashist modern weapons.

Russia has enough human resources to replenish the army's reserves, but in the vast majority of mobilized rashists are not trained at all and have no other motivation than earnings.

The Soviet Union left a very large legacy of arming Mordor. Although it is extremely outdated, it is more than 50 years old, but, unfortunately, its reserves are very large.

The operation against the Russian invaders on snake island will continue until its complete liberation

Russian troops place enemy groups on the island: air defense units, as well as units armed with rocket artillery pieces. In addition, there is a boat group and special forces units on the island.
But the Ukrainian military is causing fire damage on these objects.

In Lviv, the consideration of medvedchuk's case began: the meeting in closed mode

The preparatory session takes place in the Lychakiv district court. Viktor Medvedchuk faces up to 15 years in prison. He is suspected of committing several crimes: encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, theft of natural resources, transfer of secret information to Russian special services, treason and assistance to the activities of a terrorist organization.
 
Muta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Losing Severodonetsk kinda sucks.  Ukraine gained more ground in the Kherson area though so it has been a net gain over the period.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 The main briefing of the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Alexei Gromov:

In Belarus canned equipment that can be transferred to the Donetsk direction.

At the airfield Zyabrivka is currently building military infrastructure, which gives reason to believe that this territory will become a place of deployment of Russian equipment and troops.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy was air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Bayrak and Rubizhne.

the enemy is trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive in the directions of Izyum - Barvinkove and Izyum - Slovyansk.

the invaders plan to use heavy flamethrower systems in the Slavic direction.

In Kiev detained two citizens of Ukraine, who found a photo of the railway infrastructure of the capital.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 Operational information from the General Staff as of 18.00 on 23.06.2022 regarding the Russian invasion:

In the Seversky direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Stari Virky, Atynske and Starikove.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Pechenigy, Khrystyshche, Mospanovo, Stary Saltiv, Russian Tyshky and Pryshyb.

In the Slavic direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy assault near the Valley and Bohorodychny and forced the invaders to wither away.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is entrenched in previously captured positions in the areas of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Trying to add to the losses.

Our soldiers stopped the offensive in the direction of the southern outskirts of Lysychansk inflicted losses on the enemy and forced him to retreat. To resume the offensive, the occupiers put forward reserves. Offensive actions of the enemy near Borivsky Ukrainian defenders also stopped.

In the Bakhmut direction, the army aircraft of the invaders struck near Klynove. The invaders are trying to establish control over the settlement of Hirske. The forces of assault groups from the 1st Army Corps captured Mykolaivka. Failure for the enemy ended with reconnaissance battle in the area of the settlement Vershyna.

In the Novopavlovsk direction near Shevchenko, our soldiers gave the invaders a tough battle and forced them to wither. Ukrainian soldiers successfully discovered sabotage and reconnaissance groups - with heavy losses, the enemy withdrew.

The attempt of the enemy's offensive in the direction of Marinka was severely suppressed by our soldiers.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
wtf is this?

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1540166689102434304?t=8wavHQna6ucK2g0gBxwtYg&s=08
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: wtf is this?

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1540166689102434304?t=8wavHQna6ucK2g0gBxwtYg&s=08


Bogus guidance system? Jamming?
 
Aunt Selma
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just want to thank the folks who keep this thread going.  I appreciate all you do!
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 24.06.2022 on the Russian invasion:

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Eastern operational zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; maintenance of the land corridor between these territories and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea; blocking of Maritime Communications of Ukraine in the north-western part of the Black Sea, as well as the maintenance of the captured areas of Kherson and part of the Zaporizhzhia regions and attempts to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive in the Mykolaiv region.

The enemy continues to launch missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine.

On the territory of the Republic of Belarus there is a build-up of the system of engineering and fortification equipment of defensive positions in the border areas with Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.

In Seversky, Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Novopavlovsk directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and carried out artillery strikes.

Fighting continues for the city of Severodonetsk.

Offensive actions of the enemy in the area of Borivsky were successfully stopped by Ukrainian forces.

As part of the logistical support, the occupiers are trying to mine the waters of the sea port of Berdyansk.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy struck the positions of our troops near the village of Bila Krynytsya. Our air force hit the enemy in response.

Ukrainian partisans continue to resist in the temporarily occupied territories. Total resistance of Ukrainians continues.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 850x850

Fark user image image 850x261

I believe that 1000%


That's impossible, the most you can believe is 100%, by definition.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: wtf is this?

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1540166689102434304?t=8wavHQna6ucK2g0gBxwtYg&s=08


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 850x850

Fark user image image 850x261

I believe that 1000%

That's impossible, the most you can believe is 100%, by definition.


Well sure, with THAT attitude
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
