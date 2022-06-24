 Skip to content
(US News)   Explore the 2022 rankings of the top 500 healthiest communities in the US. Evidently, it helps to rank first to have a nuclear research facility   (usnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from one place in Virginia, you have to scroll quite a ways to find anywhere in the south.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No surprise: all the healthiest locations are in Red states.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nuclear research = smart people = people who want a high standard of living.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Hmm.

[Fark user image image 850x816]


And?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: Aside from one place in Virginia, you have to scroll quite a ways to find anywhere in the south.


Five places in Virginia in the top 30, but they're all clustered in Northern Virginia, right across the Potomac River from the Washington DC money spigot.

/Yay Loudoun County at #12
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I must be quite the protector of eyes to get things to 2nd place
 
Ktonos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Mugato: Aside from one place in Virginia, you have to scroll quite a ways to find anywhere in the south.

Five places in Virginia in the top 30, but they're all clustered in Northern Virginia, right across the Potomac River from the Washington DC money spigot.

/Yay Loudoun County at #12


Exactly - plus a few Maryland counties also centered around DC. This appears to be more of a wealth distribution map - funny how easier access to good medical care results in a healthier populace.
 
