 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Naval Institute)   The Black Sea just got a lot more interesting   (news.usni.org) divider line
48
    More: News, Crimea, Sevastopol, Navy, Black Sea Fleet, Department of Defense, United States Department of Defense, Russian Navy, Harpoon missiles  
•       •       •

2650 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Patrol boats?

We're gonna need bigger boats.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
justwatch.comView Full Size


loading supplies and reporting for duty
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue Jan Hammer
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swift boat them Rooskies!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean someone finally figured out what that magnetic anomaly is at the bottom of the black sea?
Cause that shiat is wild!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Turkey have some sort of treaty to not allow foreign military vessels through to the Black Sea?
Maybe patrol boats don't count, or maybe I'm thinking of something else.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.


The Russian navy has lost 14 ships in action against Ukraine.
Ukraine doesn't have a navy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure as shiat sounds more interesting and fun than my humdrum life right about now. When do we leave?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: NewportBarGuy: I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 577x433]


I was referring to this:

Crimea: Three Ukraine navy boats captured by Russian forces following firefight | The Independent | The Independent
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.

The Russian navy has lost 14 ships in action against Ukraine.
Ukraine doesn't have a navy.


But do they have a lighthouse? Your call.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Swift boat them Rooskies!


Accuse them of not being patriots when they are?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: Doesn't Turkey have some sort of treaty to not allow foreign military vessels through to the Black Sea?
Maybe patrol boats don't count, or maybe I'm thinking of something else.


Or the patrol boats can be loaded on railroad cars.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Never leave the boat."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: bighairyguy: Swift boat them Rooskies!

Accuse them of not being patriots when they are?


Don't forget, the guy who literally wrote the bullshiat swiftboat book, Jerome Corsi, had close ties to Roger Stone and Wikileaks, and may have helped Stone get the hacked info on the Clinton campaign.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Figures the US would want patrol units on the BLACK Sea.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
700 billion in Pentagon spending and Ukraine is making the Russians look like chumps with hand me downs.

Maybe the US should reinvest a couple of billion.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The U.S. Navy recently decommissioned its fleet of Mark VI patrol boats and Ukraine had been previously approved to buy up to 16 of the highspeed patrol vessels.

Only 12 of those were built so they aren't getting 16 of them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why's there no "White Sea"? Clear case of reverse racism.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Short Victoria's War: Doesn't Turkey have some sort of treaty to not allow foreign military vessels through to the Black Sea?
Maybe patrol boats don't count, or maybe I'm thinking of something else.

Or the patrol boats can be loaded on railroad cars.


The weight and size is probably within capability of USAF cargo planes. A C-5 Galaxy could fly them there if we want to deliver them quickly.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.

The Russian navy has lost 14 ships in action against Ukraine.
Ukraine doesn't have a navy.


Ukraine has a 15000 person navy
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ukraine doesn't have a navy.


Why do people keep saying this?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ukrainian_Navy
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why's there no "White Sea"? Clear case of reverse racism.


There is.

They just don't let people like us in :(
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well guess the Russian navy won't be leaving port anytime soon.
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

2wolves: "Never leave the boat."


What if you want to make a mango pie?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nirbo: 700 billion in Pentagon spending and Ukraine is making the Russians look like chumps with hand me downs.

Maybe the US should reinvest a couple of billion.


You'd think that.  But the HIMARS that we're giving to Ukraine is the most recent and cutting-edge of American rocket artillery.  And because of our bloated defense budget, we are literally giving them away to Ukraine because we have so many.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The U.S. Navy recently decommissioned its fleet of Mark VI patrol boats and Ukraine had been previously approved to buy up to 16 of the highspeed patrol vessels.

Only 12 of those were built so they aren't getting 16 of them.


Ukraine already had 16 on order from back in 2020. The 12 the US decommissioned are being updated and shipped along with 4 of the new ones from Ukraines order.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Weaver95: Ukraine doesn't have a navy.

Why do people keep saying this?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ukrainian_Navy


Wasn't the guy in The Sound of Music in the Austrian Navy, despite it being a landlocked country?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baka-san: Cue Jan Hammer


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why's there no "White Sea"? Clear case of reverse racism.


There is a Sea of Green, though. Where you can live beneath the waves in your yellow submarine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why's there no "White Sea"? Clear case of reverse racism.


There is.  And it is 100% controlled by the Russians.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My dad almost bought one of these when I was a little kid:

Fark user imageView Full Size


He wanted to refit it and use it as a cruiser.  It was only later in life that I realised he was doing huge amounts of coke and fancied himself a bit of a Howard Marks and wanted it to do runs from Colombia in.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: Short Victoria's War: Doesn't Turkey have some sort of treaty to not allow foreign military vessels through to the Black Sea?
Maybe patrol boats don't count, or maybe I'm thinking of something else.

Or the patrol boats can be loaded on railroad cars.

The weight and size is probably within capability of USAF cargo planes. A C-5 Galaxy could fly them there if we want to deliver them quickly.


Mark IV beam is 20.5'

C-5 cargo bay width is 19'

C-17 cargo bay width is 18'

So sadly, won't fit.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jclaggett: mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: Short Victoria's War: Doesn't Turkey have some sort of treaty to not allow foreign military vessels through to the Black Sea?
Maybe patrol boats don't count, or maybe I'm thinking of something else.

Or the patrol boats can be loaded on railroad cars.

The weight and size is probably within capability of USAF cargo planes. A C-5 Galaxy could fly them there if we want to deliver them quickly.

Mark IV beam is 20.5'

C-5 cargo bay width is 19'

C-17 cargo bay width is 18'

So sadly, won't fit.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


You just need lube and enter gently while whispering almost there....almost all the way in.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Patrol boat? Those are the hardest of all to defeat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Doesn't Turkey have some sort of treaty to not allow foreign military vessels through to the Black Sea?
Maybe patrol boats don't count, or maybe I'm thinking of something else.


Patrol boats are small, you don't have to sail them in position.  Airlifting works just fine
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.

The Russian navy has lost 14 ships in action against Ukraine.
Ukraine doesn't have a navy.


but, they DO have Harpoons, so...
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: jclaggett: mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: Short Victoria's War: Doesn't Turkey have some sort of treaty to not allow foreign military vessels through to the Black Sea?
Maybe patrol boats don't count, or maybe I'm thinking of something else.

Or the patrol boats can be loaded on railroad cars.

The weight and size is probably within capability of USAF cargo planes. A C-5 Galaxy could fly them there if we want to deliver them quickly.

Mark IV beam is 20.5'

C-5 cargo bay width is 19'

C-17 cargo bay width is 18'

So sadly, won't fit.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x167]

You just need lube and enter gently while whispering almost there....almost all the way in.


Don't forget the poppers.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why's there no "White Sea"? Clear case of reverse racism.


There is. It's up near the Kola peninsula.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: NewportBarGuy: I seem to remember Ukraine in small boats vs the Russians not going very well for them.

The Russian navy has lost 14 ships in action against Ukraine.
Ukraine doesn't have a navy.


They will when they salvage those 14 Russian ships.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Patrol boats?

We're gonna need bigger boats.


The Patrol boats in question are riverine craft, and would be of relatively little use in the Black Sea. IIRC, they can't carry ship-killing missiles, although they could still cause some damage to russian warships. They do have several advantages for Ukraine's situation:
- They're already being removed from the US inventory, so they're available
- Ukraine was already in the process of buying some
- They're small enough to be carried by aircraft
- There are loads of waterways in Ukraine where they'd be useful
and
- They fit very well with Ukraine's move fast and hit hard warfighting

With the Bosporus closed to warships, these Patrol boats are about the best we can do to upgrade Ukraine's naval capabilities.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Wasn't the guy in The Sound of Music in the Austrian Navy, despite it being a landlocked country?


During WWI it was the Austro-Hungarian Navy. Prior to that, the Empire of Austria was part of the German Confederation. In all those circumstances, "Austria" had a navy and had borders that were ocean access.

It was only after WWI that Austria-Hungary broke up and left Austria landlocked.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

S10Calade: 4 of the new ones from Ukraines order.


Ah, that makes sense. I assumed they were out of production, but the original builder can probably make more.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jclaggett: Mark IV beam is 20.5'

C-5 cargo bay width is 19'

C-17 cargo bay width is 18'

So sadly, won't fit.


Ah, bummer. We'll have to use that huge Ukrainian cargo plane that is the biggest one in the world... uh, oh, about that...
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.