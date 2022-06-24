 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   A Texas mom left her five-year-old in the car for over two hours while she was in an illegal gambling establishment. But hey, she did leave the car running with the air conditioning on   (fox7austin.com) divider line
aagrajag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yet, judging by the mugshot, they arrested the boyfriend instead for some reason.
 
starlost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Yet, judging by the mugshot, they arrested the boyfriend instead for some reason.


Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She figured 3 to 1 the kid would be ok.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
almejita
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No idea why, but this popped into my head when I was reading that article.

The Ramones - Loudmouth (live 1977)
Youtube hnbSVtVEjBo
 
