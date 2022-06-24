 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   I pity the fool that gets the new variant   (arstechnica.com) divider line
6
531 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 6:30 AM (25 minutes ago)



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was expecting something about T cells.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I was expecting something about T cells.


I was hoping it had mutated into the t-Virus.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Neighbor got it. He couldn't understand how he could be vaccinated and still get it. I had to explain all the new variants. He was psyched about his antiviral.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
inb4 someone comes along with a wall of text and references to some guy from twitter to remind us that the vaccines don't work at all against these new variants, and we're all gonna die unless we shut down everything and quarantine for the next several years.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The article itself says that vaccination, at minimum, significantly reduces the risk of severe complications and death from covid. At this point, anybody who hasn't gotten it is never going to get it.

Let's roll the dice and see how much traffic we can free up.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Buried deep under the hyperventilation:

Hospitalization data from other countries where BA.4 and BA.5 have already surged-including South Africa-suggests that the variants are not causing more severe disease and hospitalizations in humans.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

