(Manchester Evening News)   Assaulted by a 'fully grown adult potato'.
23
634 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 7:30 AM



Pecunia non olet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who is the real potato though? I'll tell you who: 79-year-old Joe Biden.
 
Kendis-Dai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can count to potato
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's his private Idaho
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Who is the real potato though? I'll tell you who: 79-year-old Joe Biden.


Get fried, spud.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well subby, which would you rather get popped in the head with?
i0.wp.comView Full Size

irishamericanmom.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's worse, the young miscreant posted video of her heinous crime on YouTuber.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You have to be at least 18 for that.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even his last name sounds rich and douchey..."Rolyneux".
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tuber? I hardly KNOW her!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "I am a proud family man, CQ library member of 30+ years and Lexus owner..."

This guy is really full of amazing life accomplishments and pillar in his community.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I am a proud family man, CQ library member of 30+ years and Lexus owner - and don't deserve vegetables flying at my head and car. This town has taken a turn for the worse lately."


If he's the type to let you know he drives a Lexus right off, he probably did something worthy of a tater to the head
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It will bowl you over and crush you with a tonnage of starch
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
encephlavator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apparently subby has never seen a full grown adult potato.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fool, you just lost the opportunity to claim for minor damages
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Which  brings up an important hypothetical question...

How many tator tots do you think you could beat in a fight?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You get them little red potatoes and quad em into 4s roast them in the oven with some paprika MMMMm
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Which  brings up an important hypothetical question...

How many tator tots do you think you could beat in a fight?


I've no idea. But my experience is the school will split your lunch period in halves and separate you from your friends if you try to find out.
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Regurgitated Facebook threads are my favorite.
 
Greil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you describe yourself as a Lexus owner, you deserve to have things thrown at you.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
