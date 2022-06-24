 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Scorecard for Zeus; 54,329 throws, only 1 hit. Who wants to do the math on how long it's going to take to get them all?   (sfgate.com) divider line
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can go pitch for the Orioles
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rats.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hasn't been the same since Ben kicked his arse.

rabidferret
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at Disneyland on vacation with my family.  Native New Englanders all of them, but I'm from the Bay Area.  My 6yo girl asked me if it ever rained here.  Told her not in the summer.

The next day we had to get off a ride because of the lightning threat.  Nice going , Zeus undermining Daddy in front of his girl.  She was NOT impressed.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that was quite a storm. Felt like I was back in Florida, the way it sneaked up on us.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember back in 2014, when there were several people struck by lightning on the beach (one of whom died), but this time it was pretty far inland. Thunderstorms out here can be some random scary shiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was pretty?  Didn't see any bolts but the internally lighted clouds were cool

/30sec exposure
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The lightning bolt nuked the lady AND her two dogs. Sad all around.

This storm was nuts. The thunder for this was so loud it woke me up at 5am, when I had a box fan and a very noisy window AC unit running. I was so damned confused. Thunderstorms are rare enough as it is in SoCal, but it was out of season, too. Then it poured like mad with some little bits of hail while thundering and lightninging away.

A little over five miles east of me, it rained so much the streets flooded and the power got knocked out. A little over five miles west of me? They barely got a drop.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No one wants to work these days. Even the lightning is striking.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are we talking lightening strikes or Shaq's shooting stats during his time with the Lakers?
 
