(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   If you want to cancel your cable just call the 800 number. No need to shoot out a 23rd-floor window in the headquarters building   (inquirer.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As someone who has been put in telephone purgatory many times I sympathize.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby apparently has never tried to cancel Comcast before
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cancel culture takes a hit!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, the Comcast phone tree is a Sisyphean nightmare.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Do you want it done right or do you want it done fast?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You aint the bossame.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have someone over to fix that window next Friday sometime between 8am and 4pm. Please be ready or we will have to reschedule.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that supposed to help if they don't know who is upset at them?
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Philadelphia Inquirer, you are lying about any free articles, because I know I haven't read any of your articles this month.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My cable company refused to retrieve their service entrance box and wire on their side of said box after I canceled service.

Around and around we went.  I finally just cut the wire as high as I could get on the pole and threw their junk in a box in my garage.  If they ever want it back, they can have it.

/ My neighbor had to do the same thing.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Guess he grew up...sorta.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: How is that supposed to help if they don't know who is upset at them?


If its Comcast, pretty much everyone who knows they exist is upset at them.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cancelling Cable - SNL
Youtube V5DeDLI8_IM
 
