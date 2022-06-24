 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   We would've gotten away with it and ascended if it wasn't for those meddling firefighters   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Hiking, Trail, Long-distance trail, members of their hiking group, Phoenix Fire officials, Backpacking, hike of the Echo Mountain Trail, women's church group  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2022 at 12:17 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You f*cking idiots.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fire officials say the group consisted of women from Alabama, Tennessee, and California, and that they were filming for a documentary called "Bad Girls Gone God," where they embark on strenuous activities to get closer to God.

Well it worked. They almost met him.
 
roydrj
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Igits , God will save us.......
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does their sect believe in Darwin?
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poor responders who had to tote their fat asses down the mountain in that heat.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drugs are way cheaper, ladies.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
they were filming for a documentary

Documentary = Reality TV Unscripted Programming and this was in the script because why else would unscripted shows have writers.

Should have left them there so they could get to meet the big kahuna
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought this was gonna be a new Uvalde twist.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"God was definitely with us," said Robinson.

Narrator: God was not with them. Echo Canyon Mountain Rescue was.
 
180IQ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ascended?  Did they collect the amulet of Yendor?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

180IQ: Ascended?  Did they collect the amulet of Yendor?


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fuck the Fire Department, by Vincent E. L. (with lyrics and funk)
Youtube 7JkrJUAg8aI


/beat me to it by three minutes, it's a fair cop!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Camelback Mountain?  Oh, so we don't have to bring water!"

/I put even money on this being expressed beforehand
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.