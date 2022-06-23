 Skip to content
(CBS News)   If you drink to forget, don't forget the memory stick containing personal data of 460,000 people   (cbsnews.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Really expected a Giuliani story here.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they not have Bitlocker in Japan? Or even, like, email?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lm& Leon's getting larger, guiltier

/something something
//what a maroon
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Really expected a Giuliani story here.


100% the same.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Do they not have Bitlocker in Japan? Or even, like, email?


From TFA...

...the city says the data was encrypted and the USB locked with a password. So far, officials said, there was no sign the information had been accessed.

I only hope it's a strong password (it likely isn't).

Just watch it be something like...
P@$$w0rd

/bonus if one of you is scrambling to change your Fark password right now
 
darinwil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If TFA is to be believed, isn't encrypting the files like it said they were the whole point of doing so? Granted there's nothing to say the password wasn't 1234 so the guy would remember it, written on a sticky note attached to the disk, or wanted by a government with quantum computing, but it seems like this is the exact reason you don't just hand out plain text data.
 
darinwil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: NateAsbestos: Do they not have Bitlocker in Japan? Or even, like, email?

From TFA...

...the city says the data was encrypted and the USB locked with a password. So far, officials said, there was no sign the information had been accessed.

I only hope it's a strong password (it likely isn't).

Just watch it be something like...
P@$$w0rd

/bonus if one of you is scrambling to change your Fark password right now


I was too wordy! You beat me to the same conclusion
 
calufrax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The government's spin doctor was not amused.
NSFW language...
Tucker uses some violent sexual imagary
Youtube 2Wqf5t-GNX8
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"the data was encrypted and the USB locked with a password."

Meh.

/unless the password was something stupid like '1234' or 'password'
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or the password was written on a Post-It note right next to the USB stick
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Or the password was written on a Post-It note right next to the USB stick


Written on the USB in black marker. Oopsie.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: NateAsbestos: Do they not have Bitlocker in Japan? Or even, like, email?

From TFA...

...the city says the data was encrypted and the USB locked with a password. So far, officials said, there was no sign the information had been accessed.

I only hope it's a strong password (it likely isn't).

Just watch it be something like...
P@$$w0rd

/bonus if one of you is scrambling to change your Fark password right now


1...2...3...4.....5
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ganon D. Mire:

/bonus if one of you is scrambling to change your Fark password right now

If they're watching me, I hope they are getting hazard pay.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about, keep the info locked down to begin with, no you can't work remotely, no you can't take it home.
 
calufrax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: NateAsbestos: Do they not have Bitlocker in Japan? Or even, like, email?

From TFA...

...the city says the data was encrypted and the USB locked with a password. So far, officials said, there was no sign the information had been accessed.

I only hope it's a strong password (it likely isn't).

Just watch it be something like...
P@$$w0rd

/bonus if one of you is scrambling to change your Fark password right now


When I type in my Fark password into the comment box, it automatically censors it: ************
 
