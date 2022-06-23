 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Texarkana was the unlucky location of an aerial hurl-a-thon   (audacy.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Bird, Cormorant, Great Cormorant, Waterspout, little fish, Seabird, local resident, mouths of Cormorants  
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
40, 000 fish in the evening
Look at them fall from the sky
40, 000 reasons for living
40, 000 fish to fry
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fourish words too long
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their hungry in Atlanta
and there's fish in Texarkana
We'll bring back no matter what it takes...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bud jones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
this reminds me of that story where a cormorant puked up a scuba diver somewhere near a forest fire
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the annual bee poop thread.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Back around 1995 I was working at sporting goods store and one day I was carrying something out to a coworker's car when a fish fell out of the sky about 15 feet in front of me. And it was alive! It was flopping around. I just stood there for a few seconds, completely dumbfounded, until a seagull landed, picked it up, and flew off. The shop was built along a small river and we sometimes got seagulls (technically ring-billed gulls) from a nearby lake but I had never seen them fishing in the river. It was definitely a surreal and funny moment.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
toughpigs.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was definitely my favorite story this week.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A hurl a thon, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Watch videos of the Texarkana Fishnado, disgusted Dutch people discussing fallen fish and a Great Cormorant eating a bucket of fish on Hill's website.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Everyone knows about the 4 Corners area , with Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona.
There is a little corner of  3 states, Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.
It's right below Texarkana.
We snuck into Texas from Louisiana into Arkansas, coming back from Mississippi, because anyone coming out of Louisiana into Texas was subject to a 2 week quarantine.
It's not as touristy as 4 Corners.
And it's Jesusy AF.
 
roydrj
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Me thinks it has to do with the Phantom Killer and Moon light murders. I think God is saying something is fishy in Texasarkana.
 
pheelix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
