(WCVB Boston)   Man electrocuted in Taunton, and you thought they smelled bad on the outside   (wcvb.com) divider line
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in Power, Taunton man.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So he fixed the cable?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Darwin (carefully) high-fives Reddy Killowatt.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably got a quote and in typical cheap ass landlord fashion said I can do that myself.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Locally, I believe it's pronounce "taut-un"
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Know your surroundings.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Landlord electrocuted while removing antenna from Taunton, Massachusetts, home

So, he was Luke-warm?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: Know your surroundings.


Visibility is rough on an ice planet during a storm.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Landlord electrocuted while removing antenna from Taunton, Massachusetts, home

So, he was Luke-warm?


Well done
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Landlord electrocuted while removing antenna from Taunton, Massachusetts, home

So, he was Luke-warm?


If course he was, it's right there in the first line of his obituary - his Obi 1, as it were.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Madman drummers bummers: Landlord electrocuted while removing antenna from Taunton, Massachusetts, home

So, he was Luke-warm?

Well done


That's a charged compliment.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Madman drummers bummers: Landlord electrocuted while removing antenna from Taunton, Massachusetts, home

So, he was Luke-warm?

If course he was, it's right there in the first line of his obituary - his Obi 1, as it were.


Makes you wonder where he was Leia'd to rest.
 
Azz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I once electrocuted myself. I was trying to stick my dick into the electric socket
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Azz: I once electrocuted myself. I was trying to stick my dick into the electric socket


Peter Gabriel - Shock The Monkey
Youtube CnVf1ZoCJSo
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's no death (e)Vader, that's for sure.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, did he make it to the first marker?

/then I'll see you in hell
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did he touch a Hoth wire?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Probably got a quote and in typical cheap ass landlord fashion said I can do that myself.


Yuuuuuuuuuuuup! My thoughts exactly!
 
