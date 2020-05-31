 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Virginia woman shoots multiple rounds "ambush style" over a period of 20 minutes at sheriff's deputies, somehow ends up not dead   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Virginia woman, Capital punishment in the United States, deputies  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey baby (dodges gunfire), how YOU doin'?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Betshe White"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one type of Virginia woman could pull that off and survive, and she fits the picture.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was in the bushes, therefore AMBUSH.

Pro-tip, if you are caught in a real ambush, you'll be lucky to get out alive.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes.
Fark user image
Her face looks like one eye just remembered it has an appointment on the other side of town
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably emptied her gun and then dropped it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary tag? She shot at cops. Who the fark cares? Needs a spiffy tag.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Scary tag? She shot at cops. Who the fark cares? Needs a spiffy tag.


Don't cut yourself on that edge.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size


"You can't just shoot a white person"
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impromptu poll:  Smart this post if you guessed what color she was before reading the article; Funny if you had to read the article first.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Kit Fister: Scary tag? She shot at cops. Who the fark cares? Needs a spiffy tag.

Don't cut yourself on that edge.


What edge? This is fark. Everyone hates cops and roots for them to lose and face consequences, except when it happens and then it's scary and those poor innocent cops.

Meh. Pick one or the other.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you can't shoot at someone anytime you want?

That sounds like a gun regulation to me.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [preview.redd.it image 320x338]


media.boingboing.netView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't see why she didn't hit anyone.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know it's because she's super hot.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC Montana - news so ______, Virginia won't admit to it?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow? The picture makes it pretty clear how that happened.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Chinesenookiefactory: Kit Fister: Scary tag? She shot at cops. Who the fark cares? Needs a spiffy tag.

Don't cut yourself on that edge.

What edge? This is fark. Everyone hates cops and roots for them to lose and face consequences, except when it happens and then it's scary and those poor innocent cops.

Meh. Pick one or the other.


You want to give her a Spiffy because she has mental issues and bad aim?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [preview.redd.it image 320x338]


Stop posting, Dad.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If there is anyone who should push for gun control it should be law enforcement.
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Officials said when they started moving toward the home, the woman began firing a gun from the woods in an "ambush-style attack".

And the police spokesman gave out a  "bullsh*t-style" narrative of the events.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Somehow? The picture makes it pretty clear how that happened.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is she a former stormtrooper?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The cops assumed that it was just a bunch of kids being murdered and went about their day.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: We all know it's because she's super hot.


She's rural Virginia Hot
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: gameshowhost: We all know it's because she's super hot.

She's rural Virginia Hot


that's roughly North-Central WI hot too
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Yikes.
[Fark user image image 160x90]
Her face looks like one eye just remembered it has an appointment on the other side of town


26 years young.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe she should say she was exercising her first Amendment right, that God told her to shoot at the voices in the woods. Given our current Supreme Court they would probably rule in her favor if it made it that far.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sign up with the Empire!

The Stormtroopers could use shooters like her!

Also, bring meth.  Ewoks on meth is OFF THE HOOK!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She sounds like a fun date.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know the practice runs counter to the norm:  Not only did I read TFA, but also went deeper still into the "more to explore" section.

"Butte nurse pleads guilty to stealing opiates."

/That's a win-win my fellow Fark friends.
//Phrasing phrasing everywhere.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thirty two comments and not one Betty White picture?

Fark, I am disappoint.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
meth
 
