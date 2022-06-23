 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Fry Guy)   Into the Frying Pan, into the fire   (ffxnow.com) divider line
8
    More: Misc, cause of a townhouse fire, Fairfax County, Virginia, Lithium-ion battery, Lithium battery, Lithium, Fire officials, Rechargeable battery, Rescue  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 6:20 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is most safe to recharge a dildo while at home.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hipsters will pay almost the amount of damage to that home for a vintage Lodge or Griswold cast iron frypan.

$93,750 in damage, not $90-95k, and not $93k, or  $94k.

Must have an expert with a sense of humor involved, who got shut down in the past when they estimated down to the pennies.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Hipsters will pay almost the amount of damage to that home for a vintage Lodge or Griswold cast iron frypan.

$93,750 in damage, not $90-95k, and not $93k, or  $94k.

Must have an expert with a sense of humor involved, who got shut down in the past when they estimated down to the pennies.


More like the insurance company's adjuster who just pulled that number out of their keister.

The public adjuster's number will be at least 50% higher than what they're lowballing.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is exactly why I don't leave things on a charger when I'm not home. Lithium batteries are great but I don't trust the damn things.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: It is most safe to recharge a dildo while at home.


Huh, I'm trying to come up with what other kind of rechargeable device it could be.  Charging in the bedroom with no one home.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This is exactly why I don't leave things on a charger when I'm not home. Lithium batteries are great but I don't trust the damn things.


From this Electrical Engineer..... never trust them. Li-po batteries from drones, RC craft or any easily removed and quick to charge units should only be charged in a li-po bag, outside and in/on a non-combustible surface.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: sinko swimo: It is most safe to recharge a dildo while at home.

Huh, I'm trying to come up with what other kind of rechargeable device it could be.  Charging in the bedroom with no one home.


Kid's RC toy?
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
one reason to use dildoes that take D cells, well that and......
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.