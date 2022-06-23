 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Lopez was found to be carrying a black and bronze 9mm Glock handgun. He was also carrying two Glock 19 magazines with 17 rounds of ammo in each, and one box with 14 rounds of ammo. Trying to get into Disney   (local10.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Case will be dropped and he will be awarded by DeathSentence.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After doing a background check, deputies say they found Lopez did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.


Yes, well, that is a minor point soon to be rectified.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, pal, just go to Universal.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: After doing a background check, deputies say they found Lopez did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.


Yes, well, that is a minor point soon to be rectified.


Trespassing as well. They have signs posted. Too bad they only catch the dumb criminals.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.


And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Clips or mags.

Bah, anyway I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA!!
 
alienated
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.


Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lopez reportedly responded, "Oh, there's something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car."

Don'tcha hate it when you forget that your fanny pack is carrying an extra 2 lbs of lead poisoning?
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
noitsnot:

Throw a shrimp on the barbie!
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

noitsnot: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.


Austria?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a dangerous place and you don't ever leave with any money

Fark user imageView Full Size


/phonephotochop is getting better
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not in a diaper bag this time?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Disney takes safety seriously, and today it payed off.

Outstanding.
 
bdub77
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.


Damn, that's a lot for a clip.
 
valkore
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they still have that Small World ride, I kinda understand the desire to shoot up all the animatronics.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

noitsnot: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.


Where women glow and men plunder
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BadReligion: noitsnot: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.

Austria?


Pretty sure Australia.  Remember is Crocodile Dundee when he says "Now THIS is a gun!" and he pulls out his Glock?
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: After doing a background check, deputies say they found Lopez did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.


Yes, well, that is a minor point soon to be rectified.


If he wasn't a prohibited person already, he is now. No permit for him, ever.
 
Dryad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BadReligion: noitsnot: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.

Austria?


No, that's the place with the kangaroos.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.


Well, f*ck. Let him go, the reporter said the wrong gun thing.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A little orange nail polish, some crazy glue and recycled toy packaging, go right ahead an take your broom handle  Mauser C96 inside

shopalldisne.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.


What the hell kind of system is that?

Glock employee: We're going to call it the G19 magazine.
Glock Boss: Ah, because it holds 19 rounds?
Glock employee: Nope.
Glock Boss: ...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
stopped after a scanner alerted security about a possible problem.

A variation on stop and frisk. The one thing that works in getting guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
 
bdub77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The security guard told deputies, "I told him I was going to search his bag and he told me he had a folding knife in his bag. I told him to show me the knife then I said I would still have to search his bag."

Lopez reportedly responded, "Oh, there's something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car."
Lopez then walked away and was stopped by security, and brought to deputies.

So it sounded like the guy made a clear mistake and some eager beaver security guard got the cops involved.

This was at Disney Springs, btw. Basically a glorified strip mall. The guy tried to do right by it and put the stuff in his car, and the cops rolled up on him and arrested him and now he's probably going to be charged with a felony.

Way to ruin some guy's life.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dryad: BadReligion: noitsnot: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.

Austria?

No, that's the place with the kangaroos.


Yeah that's the country that Jocko guy came from who was on TV in the 80's and tried to annex the Sudatenland.

I think his tagline was like "TOO RIGHT - MEIN KAMPF" or something like that?  Anybody with me on this?
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dryad: BadReligion: noitsnot: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.

Austria?

No, that's the place with the kangaroos.


No, that's the Austro-Hungarian Empire.
 
bdub77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also FWIW maybe the guy who got arrested is a genuine asshole but I really don't think he was there to put holes in people.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bdub77: The security guard told deputies, "I told him I was going to search his bag and he told me he had a folding knife in his bag. I told him to show me the knife then I said I would still have to search his bag."

Lopez reportedly responded, "Oh, there's something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car."
Lopez then walked away and was stopped by security, and brought to deputies.

So it sounded like the guy made a clear mistake and some eager beaver security guard got the cops involved.

This was at Disney Springs, btw. Basically a glorified strip mall. The guy tried to do right by it and put the stuff in his car, and the cops rolled up on him and arrested him and now he's probably going to be charged with a felony.

Way to ruin some guy's life.


It's his own fault for walking around with an arsenal like a wannabe John Wick.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: A little orange nail polish, some crazy glue and recycled toy packaging, go right ahead an take your broom handle  Mauser C96 inside

[shopalldisne.com image 850x850]


Doesn't that change it from a Mauser to a Mouser?
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do you think this overcompensater was feeling all angry because he just realized that Ursula the Sea Witch is the OG Drag Queen Storytime for kids?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After doing a background check, deputies say they found Lopez did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.

Clearly a responsible gun owner.  The Supreme Court will have him out and back in the street in no time.
 
Alebak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That'd be the next extreme to target if you want to escalate, right?

Crazy and wanting to be more remembered than the guys who shoot up the schools, or wanting to etch another place as "not safe" in the American subconscious, or just wanting to hit it first.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
bdub77:
Way to ruin some guy's life.

[thatsbait.gif]
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
reyreyrey:

Drag queens are hilarious, but they aren't for kids.  The kids need to grow up first so that they understand the real reason why they should be laughing.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: Dryad: BadReligion: noitsnot: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

Fun fact:  Glock firearms are from Australia.  Betcha didn't know that.

Austria?

No, that's the place with the kangaroos.

No, that's the Austro-Hungarian Empire.


The Darth Vader guys?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 But are the guns OK?
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bdub77: The security guard told deputies, "I told him I was going to search his bag and he told me he had a folding knife in his bag. I told him to show me the knife then I said I would still have to search his bag."

Lopez reportedly responded, "Oh, there's something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car."
Lopez then walked away and was stopped by security, and brought to deputies.

So it sounded like the guy made a clear mistake and some eager beaver security guard got the cops involved.

This was at Disney Springs, btw. Basically a glorified strip mall. The guy tried to do right by it and put the stuff in his car, and the cops rolled up on him and arrested him and now he's probably going to be charged with a felony.

Way to ruin some guy's life.


He ruined his own life. When it comes to firearms there is no room for forgetting it was in your bag. And how do you know it was a mistake? Maybe he was intentionally ignoring the prohibition on firearms and when he was stopped he then tried to pass it off as an honest mistake?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another terrorist motivated by Republicans...
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bdub77: Also FWIW maybe the guy who got arrested is a genuine asshole but I really don't think he was there to put holes in people.


Sure, he could just be a total idiot but the whole knife distraction seems to me a bit of sleight-of-hand.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

morg: BadReligion: syrynxx: Glock 17 mags hold 17 rounds.  Glock 19 mags hold 15 rounds.

And you can use G17 magazines in a G19, but you cannot use G19 magazines in a G17.

What the hell kind of system is that?

Glock employee: We're going to call it the G19 magazine.
Glock Boss: Ah, because it holds 19 rounds?
Glock employee: Nope.
Glock Boss: ...


The Glock 16 was probably a shower curtain ring. The 17 was the 17th product the Glock company released.
 
bdub77
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: He ruined his own life. When it comes to firearms there is no room for forgetting it was in your bag. And how do you know it was a mistake? Maybe he was intentionally ignoring the prohibition on firearms and when he was stopped he then tried to pass it off as an honest mistake?


Look, I get that. And I'm not even a fan of firearms. I'm just saying that I can understand a reasonable situation where you forget you had something in your bag, instantly try to rectify it, are not allowed to, and boom it's jail time.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bdub77: The security guard told deputies, "I told him I was going to search his bag and he told me he had a folding knife in his bag. I told him to show me the knife then I said I would still have to search his bag."

Lopez reportedly responded, "Oh, there's something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car."
Lopez then walked away and was stopped by security, and brought to deputies.

So it sounded like the guy made a clear mistake and some eager beaver security guard got the cops involved.

This was at Disney Springs, btw. Basically a glorified strip mall. The guy tried to do right by it and put the stuff in his car, and the cops rolled up on him and arrested him and now he's probably going to be charged with a felony.

Way to ruin some guy's life.


That is exactly what I'm thinking.  He left to put it in his car. Also the "scanner" is a high tech "puffer" which can pick up explosive compounds by the micron. I heard they were integrating some of that tech from the little portable stations at the airport into the handheld metal detection wands
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: After doing a background check, deputies say they found Lopez did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.

Clearly a responsible gun owner.  The Supreme Court will have him out and back in the street in no time.


After today's ruling against NY I think it's very likely that ALL prohibitions against concealed carry are moot on 2nd amendment grounds so yes they likely have.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bdub77: Mock26: He ruined his own life. When it comes to firearms there is no room for forgetting it was in your bag. And how do you know it was a mistake? Maybe he was intentionally ignoring the prohibition on firearms and when he was stopped he then tried to pass it off as an honest mistake?

Look, I get that. And I'm not even a fan of firearms. I'm just saying that I can understand a reasonable situation where you forget you had something in your bag, instantly try to rectify it, are not allowed to, and boom it's jail time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Another terrorist motivated by Republicans...


Hispanics are migrating en masse to the Republican Party, so you may be right.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Goof around and mouse out.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bdub77: Also FWIW maybe the guy who got arrested is a genuine asshole but I really don't think he was there to put holes in people.


How do we know from the information provided? He is at best too stupid to own any dangerous weapon, and may have been planning to light the place up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tarl3k: Another terrorist motivated by Republicans...

Hispanics are migrating en masse to the Republican Party, so you may be right.


Hispanics = Cubans, Cubanians, and the  Cubanese.

/Cubek?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.