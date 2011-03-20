 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   You said you liked hairpins, so we built you this road   (dailymail.co.uk)
TheOtherDub
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks as though someone's already found a shortcut
 
potterydove
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like any number of forest service roads up rocky moutain passes.

I don't get what the big deal is.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great, another curvy mountain road for some girl to attempt to kill Goldfinger.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That scares the shiat out of me!

Just kidding. I'm not scared, just reading FARK while I'm sitting on the toilet.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: That scares the shiat out of me!

Just kidding. I'm not scared, just reading FARK while I'm sitting on the toilet.


With a name like that, I'd be more worried about a rat swimming up on you.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Neat trick, but one or two hairpin turns is all you need. Other types of turns and straightaways should also be included. All hairpins is all headache. Not fun.

I would however consider riding a Big Wheel down those hairpins. That might be fun.

bringyourownbigwheel.comView Full Size
 
Carthax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
East Tennessee laughs in "US Rte 29" aka "The Dragon."  It has 318 curves in 11 miles.

The big difference is that it has trees along the vast majority of its length.
 
Carthax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carthax: East Tennessee laughs in "US Rte 129" aka "The Dragon."  It has 318 curves in 11 miles.

The big difference is that it has trees along the vast majority of its length.


edited to add the 1 that I left off in the previous comment.  ::sigh::
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Its original purpose was to provide passage through the Kunlun Mountains for local farmers and herdsmen. "

Ah, yes, the world renowned dust farmers and sand worm herders of Taxkorgan Tajik.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "Its original purpose was to provide passage through the Kunlun Mountains for local farmers and herdsmen. "

Ah, yes, the world renowned dust farmers and sand worm herders of Taxkorgan Tajik.


The iron fist might be very upset about this
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd love to take my car on those twisties.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheOtherDub: Looks as though someone's already found a shortcut


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In some places, those are called switchbacks.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phishrace: Neat trick, but one or two hairpin turns is all you need. Other types of turns and straightaways should also be included. All hairpins is all headache. Not fun.

I would however consider riding a Big Wheel down those hairpins. That might be fun.

[bringyourownbigwheel.com image 850x637]


That's the pretender version. The real one happens on Vermont St.

BYOBW 2019 - Bring Your Own Big Wheel at Vermont St in SF, Easter 2019
Youtube EtW9x1v-Teo
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Assuming the pavement is made out of 100% authentic Uighur.
 
