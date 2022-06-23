 Skip to content
"When individuals with disabilities connect with animals, an incredible relationship is formed. Animals are unconditionally accepting and place no judgment or social expectations on people."
324
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come to the dark side......we have cookies and temptations treats!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well Hello Caturday! It's been a busy errand rich day today. Eli's been very snuggly this afternoon. He misses his Boy.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These little jerks are more photogenic than I am.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Good photographer helps too!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, ya gotta sleep sometime!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥ :D
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Haven't seen them in quite a while!  Hope they have a wonderful birfday!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We captured Andrew in a Kitty trap
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I can attest to the idea in the story.  My geriatric cat sleeps and lounges all the time, so I didn't notice he was eating less than usual, but one of my kids did.  $400 later, he's had a pain shot and a round of antibiotics for an infection around his TMJ.

A little extra lethargy and some drool and my kid was seriously watching that cat and getting anxious.  As soon as the cat carrier came out, the kid calmed down and the cat got anxious.  But no cone of shame needed, and the empty bowl after breakfast this morning calmed both sets of anxiety.  A good start to the weekend.  They're both sprawled on the carpet and annoyed at me trying to vacuum.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Poor kitteh. They truely are the masters of hiding illness..behind the GuineaPig..they are the true masters..and yeaha..400. Seems about the going rate. When Eli crashed last summer that is what we paid for ER services for him. I think he got depresssed when Boy and I were away. That and dehydration from roasting himself in the back room..
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Pursday, everbuddy!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I was the only guy playing team trivia last Tuesday night at the Irish pub.

I won second place.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy purrsday all! I have a good story that happened today. At work it was a usual boring afternoon and the receptionist grabbed me cause she needed my help, with what you ask? Well someone spotted a kitty outside in the rain.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And this is right outside my window little guy was scared and wet, so we tried to corral him but he was a fast little turd. He stick to the side of the building and bushes. We got another group out to help us and he got spooked and hid under the VP of HR car, she was not happy and is not a cat person. Well some of the ladies at work do work for kitty rescues so of course they had traps and we caught him!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

He is very scrawny and could use a lot of meals, no fleas, not fixed and had a botfly mark on him. We all guessed he is feral but pretty cuddly. He is at the vet now and we have been fighting over naming rights. I did offer to take him in but one of the other ladies that took him to the vet claimed him. But if she changes her mind I will take the lil man in. I'm just glad it ended well for him and I know he will be spoiled.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Vice President in charge of Catnip (VP for short).
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

So glad you guys got him!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ouch :-)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh and I figure he must be about 3-4 months old, could be older but he is just so tiny and thin.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's GotYa Weekend at the Snuffybud household!  Jack and Cisco's GotYa Day is today,and Desi's is Sunday.  10 years for them all!!!

Tyler and Grayson, now better known as Jack and Cisco
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Desi's baby pic
Fark user imageView Full Size


and one from one of his recent modeling sessions
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

We're Facebook friends so she posts there more often than on Fark.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sorry to bring this to you, but Wednesday we found one of our chickens out in the 100 degree weather here practically dead from heat exhaustion. We brought her in the house, put ice packs on her, wetted her down and put her in a nesting box with a fan blowing on her. She seemed to respond a little but Thursday morning she was gone. If you have outdoor pets or animals, PLEASE make sure they're watered and have a cool place to relax in high heat like we're having in Georgia.

RIP Auntie
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

What a wonderful weekend for you all!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm dreading this coming week because that's when the jackholes in the neighborhood start setting off fireworks. They usually continue to do so for a week afterwards too and poor Salem is a trembling frightened mess that takes refuge for hours under my dresser.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Well, tell her to pop in once in a while and say hi!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aww....I'm so sorry!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Poor little fella!  Glad he's found a home already.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ever wonder where kittehs go when they go outside? 6 people in England did! Fun story!

https://getpocket.com/explore/item/the-hidden-world-of-cats-what-our-feline-friends-are-doing-when-we-re-not-looking?utm_source=pocket-newtab
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pronouns are-
Me/Mine/Ours!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Happy Decade to you all!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

They started here last week but so far it is off in the distance but getting closer.
They don't seem to freak out Mango as much as they did Isaac last year she seemed cautious and curious about the boomies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Oh and I figure he must be about 3-4 months old, could be older but he is just so tiny and thin.


So glad you got the kitteh in to shelter and comfort. You and your co-workers are just awesome sauce!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sorry for your loss. How old was Auntie?
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sorry for your loss. How old was Auntie?


She was only a couple of years old. We adopted her, a few other hens, and a couple of roosters from a woman who had to get rid of them because of her HOA. Auntie and her hen sisters were meat chickens, so she had a bit of weight on her. We still kept her and the other chicks with our born brood as egg layers.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yeah, here too.  On my street there are 2 grade school boys who are very quiet. No teenagers.  But there will be the dreaded fireworks out there from the rest of the area.  And the cats and dogs and I will not be happy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Saved this guy yesterday.  I had to throw 3 cats in the house and shut the patio door.   I have no problem catching a lizard.  My favorite was when I caught 2 lizards at the same time and they fought in my hand.
 
