(AutoBlog)   Toyota: hey there loyal customers. Enjoying our new all-electric BZ4X? Good, good. We need you too do us a favor though, and park it immediately and walk home from wherever you are. See, it has a slight issue with..err..the wheels falling off   (autoblog.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheels falling off? Sounds like TFG's election lies.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Understatement of the week:

"If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I take a right hand turn out of the mall ... the left rear wheel falls off. It FALLS OFF. It FALLS the FARK OFF! Turning my van into a tripod, spinning me into a dimension of pissed-off I have never been in before in my life."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Understatement of the week:

"If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash."


bingeclock.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your torque is extraordinary compared to gas cars, expect this, especially since real power can go to turning wheels.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wtf were they thinking with that black cladding/fascia? it looks silly.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x477]

wtf were they thinking with that black cladding/fascia? it looks silly.


It's plastic on the Subaru version for off road use.

On the Toyota, it's painted which defeats the purpose.

/Watched the Doug Demuro review of it today.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: When your torque is extraordinary compared to gas cars, expect this, especially since real power can go to turning wheels.


Yes, humans have never produced high torque cars before.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: BitwiseShift: When your torque is extraordinary compared to gas cars, expect this, especially since real power can go to turning wheels.

Yes, humans have never produced high torque cars before.


Agrees in diesel
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do they just not test cars before they market them anymore?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Do they just not test cars before they market them anymore?


They'll fix it with DLC?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x477]

wtf were they thinking with that black cladding/fascia? it looks silly.

It's plastic on the Subaru version for off road use.

On the Toyota, it's painted which defeats the purpose.

/Watched the Doug Demuro review of it today.


"THIS...."
 
Current Resident
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If a wheel comes off, who gets ejected for the next four trips?
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 850x477]

wtf were they thinking with that black cladding/fascia? it looks silly.


Umm...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Whack-a-Mole: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 850x477]

wtf were they thinking with that black cladding/fascia? it looks silly.

Umm...
[Fark user image 236x177]


it's a microwave!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just weld the lug nuts on. Problem solved.
 
AnyName
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I said I was going to drive my 2006 Tacoma till the wheels fall off I didn't expect them to take it seriously!

/ Only 148K on it
// 4 Cylinder regular cab
/// 24-25mpg
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Just weld the lug nuts on. Problem solved.


Or let the tire shop numbnuts with the impact wrench set to 250 ft./lbs. work on it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x477]

wtf were they thinking with that black cladding/fascia? it looks silly.


An Aztek or an Avalanche may have been the last thing the designer saw before starting the work day.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Youtube 3m5qxZm_JqM


Things fell off
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: whatsupchuck: Do they just not test cars before they market them anymore?

They'll fix it with DLC?


Dear loyal Toyota customer, please download and install deezlugnuts.img. Thank you.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Toyota bringing back the classics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x477]

wtf were they thinking with that black cladding/fascia? it looks silly.

It's plastic on the Subaru version for off road use.

On the Toyota, it's painted which defeats the purpose.

/Watched the Doug Demuro review of it today.


Half the cars on the road here (even high set crossovers) have something that looks like a laughable version of a 'diffuser' below the rear bumper. It serves no purpose, but it makes your day to day runabout LOOK sporty somehow..
 
mononymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3m5qxZm_JqM]

Things fell off


The Front Fell Off
[Senator Collins:] It's a great pleasure, thank you.
[Interviewer:] This ship that was involved in the incident off Western Australia this week...
[Senator Collins:] Yeah, the one the front fell off?
[Interviewer:] Yeah
[Senator Collins:] That's not very typical, I'd like to make that point.
[Interviewer:] Well, how is it untypical?
[Senator Collins:] Well, there are a lot of these ships going around the world all the time, and very seldom does anything like this happen ... I just don't want people thinking that tankers aren't safe.
[Interviewer:] Was this tanker safe?
[Senator Collins:] Well I was thinking more about the other ones...
[Interviewer:] The ones that are safe,,,
[Senator Collins:] Yeah,,, the ones the front doesn't fall off.
[Interviewer:] Well, if this wasn't safe, why did it have 80,000 tonnes of oil on it?
[Senator Collins:] Well, I'm not saying it wasn't safe, it's just perhaps not quite as safe as some of the other ones.
[Interviewer:] Why?
[Senator Collins:] Well, some of them are built so the front doesn't fall off at all.
[Interviewer:] Wasn't this built so the front wouldn't fall off?
[Senator Collins:] Well, obviously not.
[Interviewer:] "How do you know?"
[Senator Collins:] Well, 'cause the front fell off, and 20,000 tons of crude oil spilled into the sea, caught fire. It's a bit of a give-away." I would just like to make the point that that is not normal.
[Interviewer:] Well, what sort of standards are these oil tankers built to?
[Senator Collins:] Oh, very rigorous ... maritime engineering standards.
[Interviewer:] What sort of things?
[Senator Collins:] Well the front's not supposed to fall off, for a start.
[Interviewer:] And what other things?
[Senator Collins:] Well, there are ... regulations governing the materials they can be made of
[Interviewer:] What materials?
[Senator Collins:] Well, Cardboard's out
[Interviewer:] And?
[Senator Collins:] ...No cardboard derivatives...
[Interviewer:] Like paper?
[Senator Collins:]. ... No paper, no string, no cellotape. ...
[Interviewer:] Rubber?
[Senator Collins:] No, rubber's out .. Um, They've got to have a steering wheel. There's a minimum crew requirement."
[Interviewer:] What's the minimum crew?
[Senator Collins:] Oh,... one, I suppose.
[Interviewer:] So, the allegations that they are just designed to carry as much oil a possible and to hell with the consequences, I mean that's ludicrous...
[Senator Collins:] Ludicrous, absolutely ludicrous. These are very, very strong vessels
[Interviewer:] So what happened in this case?
[Senator Collins:] Well, the front fell off in this case by all means, but that's very unusual.
[Interviewer:] But Senator Collins, why did the front bit fall off?
[Senator Collins:] Well, a wave hit it.
[Interviewer:] A wave hit it?
[Senator Collins:] A wave hit the ship.
[Interviewer:] Is that unusual? Source: LYBIO.net
[Senator Collins:] Oh, yeah... At sea? ...Chance in a million.
[Interviewer:] So what do you do to protect the environment in cases like this?
[Senator Collins:] Well, the ship was towed outside the environment.
[Interviewer:] Into another environment....
[Senator Collins:] No, no, no. it's been towed beyond the environment, it's not in the environment
[Interviewer:] Yeah, but from one environment to another environment.
[Senator Collins:] No, it's beyond the environment, it's not in an environment. It has been towed beyond the environment.
[Interviewer:] Well, what's out there?
[Senator Collins:] Nothing's out there...
[Interviewer:] Well there must be something out there
[Senator Collins:] There is nothing out there... all there is .... is sea ...and birds ....and fish
[Interviewer:] And?
[Senator Collins:] And 20,000 tons of crude oil
[Interviewer:] And what else?
[Senator Collins:] And a fire
[Interviewer:] And anything else?
[Senator Collins:] And the part of the ship that the front fell off, but there's nothing else out there.
[Interviewer:] Senator Collins thanks for joining us.
[Senator Collins:] It's a complete void
[Interviewer:] Yeah, We're out time
[Senator Collins:] The environment's perfectly safe. .... We're out of time?.. Can you book me a cab?
[Interviewer:] But didn't you come in a commonwealth car?
[Senator Collins:] Yes, I did, but
[Interviewer:] What happened?
[Senator Collins:] The front fell off
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MAGAts start citing this as an example for why electric cars are no good in 3 .. 2 ..
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just jam some duct tape down in the lug nut hole, screw it back in and you're good to go. I saw it in an "Ernest Goes To the Repair Shop" video.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was my first car and I had put 30 or 40k miles on it due to a long commute. I had heard about this tire rotation thing and figured that I knew the theory. Everything went well until I let the car down and forgot to give the nuts one last tightening on the ground. 120 miles to work and back the next day and I knew I had problem. Went straight to the shop instead of home and told them what I had done. I think they said they rethreaded everything. Not sure how that works without reducing the circumfrence but it must work somehow. Disaster narrowly averted, I guess.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: MAGAts start citing this as an example for why electric cars are no good in 3 .. 2 ..


No, that was done for the stop sale and recall for the Mach E from last week

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/14/ford-issues-stop-sale-of-mustang-mach-es-due-to-potential-safety-defect.html
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Safety wire the lugs. Super cool looking and only Toyota will have the techs and the .032 wire for it.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those are whiner problems
 
silverjets
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess it could be worse.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2022/06/23/tesla-fire-california-reignites/7709296001/
 
VodakMoment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This only made the news because the Joker got away.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Understatement of the week:

"If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash."


Yeah. COULD result?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

