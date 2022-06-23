 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   "Nude pickleball takes over Tampa Bay"   (axios.com) divider line
40
    More: Weird, Florida, resident of Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, State of play, Racquet sport, mash-up of tennis, Caliente Club, Naturism, USA Pickleball ambassador  
•       •       •

1026 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Venn Diagram of "pickleball players" and "people you want to watch playing pickleball naked" does not actually intersect beyond -- and this is the best-case scenario -- the slightest, barely registerable touch of each circle's outer perimeter. In fact, one would need significant magnification to confirm whether the circles do, in fact, touch at all.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you want your ball sack exposed to a flying ball and a wooden paddle?

I mean, I understand that some people pay a lot of money for that, but usually in a different setting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You son of a biatch, I'm in!
OW MY BALLS!! I'M OUT! I'M OUT!!!
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nude pickleball is beating the pants off its competition!"

I read this out loud and my 13-year-old told me to close my laptop and go enjoy the sun.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recommend the Death Penalty for outdoor public Lemon Party
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 1/2 nude away from a nude trifecta
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

I thought we won the war against nude geriatric sports back in '16.

/Jun 16
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought this would have merited a Florida or Weeners tag.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a fiesta of sun-kissed citrus!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think jocks and jogging bras would be minimum attire unless it's your plan to distract your opponents with your floppiness.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who puts clothes on pickles?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Jesus God no.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Whistle blows, play stops)

studenthandouts.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to tell this guy that it's happening in NY is home state of Florida:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Then again, this is the Villages message board. I don't think reading comprehension is a strong suit there.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: I hate to tell this guy that it's happening in NY is home state of Florida:
[Fark user image image 425x514]
Then again, this is the Villages message board. I don't think reading comprehension is a strong suit there.


NY? Hishome state. Ugh
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before you start waxing your paddle, 75% of participants are 55 or older.  If that's your thing, get back to waxing.  Source

Just like the internet, some politician claims to have invented it.
 
d.giro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's good naked and bad naked. Naked hair brushing, good; naked pickleball, bad
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Before you start waxing your paddle, 75% of participants are 55 or older.  If that's your thing, get back to waxing.  Source

Just like the internet, some politician claims to have invented it.


Nudists are rarely people you want to see in the nude.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

olrasputin: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


WTF did Asshole get revived or did it never leave? I'm impressed either way.

/last played sometime in the '80s
 
Loren
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why would you want your ball sack exposed to a flying ball and a wooden paddle?

I mean, I understand that some people pay a lot of money for that, but usually in a different setting.


Yeah--While exerting oneself while naked is more comfortable (our temperature regulation works much better without clothing in the way) I can't imagine doing anything that bounces you around being pleasant without having the loose bits held in place.  And I can't imagine playing any sport where you might be hit by a flying object without at least some protection for the balls.  Hey, nudists, clothes have a very useful protective function!  (Not that I have a problem with nudism per se--in fact, I feel that a person's right to choose their attire exceeds society's right to dictate that attire in most circumstances--even if that attire doesn't cover anything.  Same as with speech--the right to make offensive speech exceeds the right not to listen to what someone regards as offensive speech.)
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: maxandgrinch: Before you start waxing your paddle, 75% of participants are 55 or older.  If that's your thing, get back to waxing.  Source

Just like the internet, some politician claims to have invented it.

Nudists are rarely people you want to see in the nude.


Well duh. If people wanted to see them naked they wouldn't be doing it only for themselves!
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It doesn't hurt to get a suntan on the old pickle every now and then.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The Venn Diagram of "pickleball players" and "people you want to watch playing pickleball naked" does not actually intersect beyond -- and this is the best-case scenario -- the slightest, barely registerable touch of each circle's outer perimeter. In fact, one would need significant magnification to confirm whether the circles do, in fact, touch at all.


So what you're saying is the balls are touching?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

d.giro: There's good naked and bad naked. Naked hair brushing, good; naked pickleball, bad


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: I think jocks and jogging bras would be minimum attire unless it's your plan to distract your opponents with your floppiness.


My plan is to swing it like a bat and score a few points. On and off the court.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I said hold the pickle, guys.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope this doesn't distract from the upcoming cornhole tournament.
 
Tman144
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The Venn Diagram of "pickleball players" and "people you want to watch playing pickleball naked" does not actually intersect beyond -- and this is the best-case scenario -- the slightest, barely registerable touch of each circle's outer perimeter. In fact, one would need significant magnification to confirm whether the circles do, in fact, touch at all.


I bet they overlap more than you'd like to admit. As the great philosopher Ron White once said: "Once you've seen one woman naked... you want to see the rest of them naked."

/could be an old biker chick
//"Want to see my titties!"
///All right, that's enough, roll 'em back up
 
docilej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gisele?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am going to Tampa tomorrow.  I am also a geezer.  Don't play pickleball, though, but I'll try anything once.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The Venn Diagram of "pickleball players" and "people you want to watch playing pickleball naked" does not actually intersect beyond -- and this is the best-case scenario -- the slightest, barely registerable touch of each circle's outer perimeter. In fact, one would need significant magnification to confirm whether the circles do, in fact, touch at all.


Add the "People who live in Tampa" circle and you end up with a null set.
 
Snort
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does the Florida tag not also, by default, include the weird tag?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.