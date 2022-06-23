 Skip to content
(North Penn Now)   Don't you just hate it when you end up half naked outside of a town hall because snakes ate your pants?   (northpennnow.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother taught me to beware of trouser snakes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar.....
 
jmr61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Worthless without pics.
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JessieL: My mother taught me to beware of trouser snakes.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thread can close now.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: Worthless without pics.


So $77.  Let me just reach into my pants for my wallet.  Ooops.  Start a fans-only account, ride home in a limo in an hour.  No free pics.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like a normal Saturday afternoon in Boulder, circa 1987.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everyfarkingtime.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like the "paper placemat at a diner" vibe for all of the ad banners.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am sick and tired of these monkeyfighting snakes eating my Monday-to-Friday pants!
 
Creoena
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The woman was identified from prior police contacts as 35-year-old Gloria Harpel.

Wait, there's someone named Gloria under the age of 60?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Headline reads like a Tucker Max story.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creoena: The woman was identified from prior police contacts as 35-year-old Gloria Harpel.

Wait, there's someone named Gloria under the age of 60?


"She did WHAT???"
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creoena: The woman was identified from prior police contacts as 35-year-old Gloria Harpel.

Wait, there's someone named Gloria under the age of 60?


One of the smartest (and hottest) gals I work with is named Gloria.

She's about 45 now.

/she can design a nuclear reactor but refuses to learn how to calculate a tip
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chewd: JessieL: My mother taught me to beware of trouser snakes.

[Fark user image image 600x404]

Thread can close now.


Bluto's Big Speech - Animal House (9/10) Movie CLIP (1978) HD
Youtube q7vtWB4owdE
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
🎵 All the snakes crawl at night That's what they sayyyy
When the sun goes down Then your pants will payyyy
I watched that car pull right up to my driveway
Saw a shadow slip away from my house
So I hurried straight and looked in my room
And I found out that I'd lost my favorite trousers 🎵
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "paper placemat at a diner" vibe


Tonight, on a very special, adult episode of MacGyver.
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I can explain..."
 
focusthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is she missing her moccasins?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
could be worse
Cats Ate Her Face
Youtube XkPILcUQcK0
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JessieL: My mother taught me to beware of trouser snakes.


And now you know why. I bet it wasn't what you thought, huh?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thats a new one to me

/apparently I was not going to the right parties as a kid.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hate it?!
That my favorite part of a meth binge!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JessieL: My mother taught me to beware of trouser snakes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Harkell's sister?
 
