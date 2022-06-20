 Skip to content
(Some Goat)   Just when the Russians thought it couldn't get any worse in the Ukraine, Ukrainian goats decide to join the fray   (pravda.com.ua) divider line
    Ukraine, Russian servicemen, nanny goat, Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate, Russian military  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This may be the Shifty talking, but this made me guffaw-GUFFAW-in public.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes. The ol' "Control the goat with telepathy" trick. Very nice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Goat: Do you want to live deliciously?

Russian gopniks: Ah, fark you goat.

Goat:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Link still says Pravda, so now I doubt the existence of goats
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Husband: This stew is amazing tender babushka...How did you do it?

Babushka:    ....
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Link still says Pravda, so now I doubt the existence of goats


The story doesn't make much sense.  If there are explosives hooked up to tripwires ya don't sit in the kill zone.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like how they refer (at least in their English version) to them as "invaders", not just enemy soldiers or something else.
 
drayno76
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Ah, yes. The ol' "Control the goat with telepathy" trick. Very nice.
[Fark user image 800x332]



That's a truer story than I realized when I first saw it.
GOATS DECLASSIFIED: The True Story Behind The Men Who Stare At Goats
Youtube EbbtiCbPPts
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope it started a Rube Goldberg chain-reaction that was both hilarious and gruesome
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
get that Goat a medal!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Link still says Pravda, so now I doubt the existence of goats


This is Ukrainska Pravda, not the infamous "Russian" Pravda.
I assume it is a common word for news outlet names in the region like "Times" or "Post" is in for those in English
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And they only cost 2 zuzim.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I hope it started a Rube Goldberg chain-reaction that was both hilarious and gruesome


That's what they implied... it strung up at dragged the explosives.

Battle goat ready for deployment.

Huh so the tank dogs of ww2 were just off by the species of animal.

farking Canada is gonna pack down some blind aggressive moose for some kamikaze action.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look out!, They reported to have re-enforcement on the way

Symbolic: Minister in Dagestan (state that leads in K.I.A in this war) marked flock of sheep with Z
Youtube FNT4ah6yeSE
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess, in this instance, Russians didn't shoot at kids.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It is not currently known whether the goat survived the incident."

Well find out, damn it!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The goat was overheard as yelling

"Whoa, fellas, easy there. Just trying to get away from the old man. You got any beer? Hey! Easy with the guns guys. What am I going to do? Look at me. I am a goat. I got no farking dukes"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I did not Goat Z that coming.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: get that Goat a medal!


She is the greatest of all time.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of a guy I used to play D&D with. We were going into a tomb so he had his character buy something like 50 sheep and then herded them through the dungeon ahead of us so they could trigger all the traps. And it worked.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: get that Goat a medal!


Tons of hay and all the does it wants, for life.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size

Well, not a goat, but I still wouldn't want to get on a sheep's baaaad side either.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This may be worse than a time Australia went to war against emu. I'm not making this up.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thesharkman: This may be worse than a time Australia went to war against emu. I'm not making this up.


The BMGs were no match for the devil birds
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're welcome.
 
alienated
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ukraine  , Subby. Not "the Ukraine".
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just wait until they encounter Cows With Guns.

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Cajnik: Link still says Pravda, so now I doubt the existence of goats

The story doesn't make much sense.  If there are explosives hooked up to tripwires ya don't sit in the kill zone.


"What the hell just set off our booby trap? Go check."

Same thing that gets everyone exploring a mysterious/haunted house killed.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: get that Goat a medal!


Goat or GOAT?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"...but you mine ONE goat..."
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BenSaw2: grimlock1972: get that Goat a medal!

Goat or GOAT?


Both
 
