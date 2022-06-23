 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Prince George's County MD: All fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal. Go to a professional 4th of July fireworks show. Also Prince George's County, MD: The professional 4th of July fireworks show is cancelled this year   (wusa9.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a real tragedy, too, since there's absolutely nowhere else in the greater DC metropolitan area to see fireworks. Nowhere at all.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fireworks have been banned in MD since I was a kid, and I'm coming up on 50.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would an American County be named 'Prince George'?

Or more accurately, Why would an American County still be named 'Prince George'?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gopher321: Why would an American County be named 'Prince George'?

Or more accurately, Why would an American County still be named 'Prince George'?


I see you're from Canada. A lot of east coast US counties have "King", "Prince" or "Queen" in them, as they've been around since we were British colonies. Wait until you find out some states are named after British Royalty (like mine, Virginia)
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Find something useful to do with your time besides watching things explode.
 
