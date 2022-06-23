 Skip to content
(WDTN Dayton)   Ohio attorney suspended for *checks notes* too much naked driving   (wdtn.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Supreme Court of the United States, Nudity, Indecent exposure, Public nudity, Lawyer, Supreme Court of Ohio, Hamilton, Ohio, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do not buy a used car from this guy.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do not pass go, do not wave your dick, proceed directly to suspension.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I must have missed the announcement when Ohio became the Florida of the north.

I always thought it was New Jersey.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What is the correct amount?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did he defend nudity in the courts pro-boner?
(is that the correct legalese?)
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: What is the correct amount?


Depends on if she's hot
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weird naked trifecta in play on main page.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God this country has such a weird problem with nudity
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Duck the system. If you're driving pantsless, the cop made you naked in public
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They only briefs he wants are of the legal variety.
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
did snakes eat his pants?
Semi-Nude Woman Arrested Outside of Lansdale Borough Hall, Claimed Snakes Ate Her Pants, Police Say (northpennnow.com)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not so much "driving naked" as "a strange tendency to want people to look at him whilst driving naked."

If someone wanted to but didn't show off or anything, set the cap interior up so you couldn't see much, had something ready to throw over their head if they did need to interact with people?  Then they're weird, but I don't give a shiat dude whatever.  People keep 'accidentally' getting unsolicited dick reality?  You're just a flasher that thinks they're clever - now find out
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As long as he's not claiming he's THE Ohio nudist driving lawyer...Everything will be ok...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Not so much "driving naked" as "a strange tendency to want people to look at him whilst driving naked."

If someone wanted to but didn't show off or anything, set the cap interior up so you couldn't see much, had something ready to throw over their head if they did need to interact with people?  Then they're weird, but I don't give a shiat dude whatever.  People keep 'accidentally' getting unsolicited dick reality?  You're just a flasher that thinks they're clever - now find out


Bah - caR interior
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why no Wieners tag?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Did he defend nudity in the courts pro-boner?
(is that the correct legalese?)


I'm pro boner. What's "legalese"?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: Duck the system. If you're driving pantsless, the cop made you naked in public


"I was naked in the car.  They threw me in public."
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I can't drive naked then I just won't drive at all.

/Don't own a car
//By choice
///Naked, naked, naked
 
