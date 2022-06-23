 Skip to content
(Jewish Press) Weeners Just in time for July 4th: Gefilte Fish Hot Dogs   (jewishpress.com) divider line
28
posted to Main » and Food » on 23 Jun 2022 at 1:20 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the one hand, I like gefilte fish. On the other hand, making it into a pseudo-sausage served on a bun with hot dog accouterments offends every fiber of my Chicagoanism."

I concur.  Although I am perversely curious to eat a Chicago Dog dragged through the garden with gefilte fish.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
will it still have the little carrot in it?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one response to this disgusting idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Gefilte FIsh Blooper
Youtube uD9EZuGEaKs
 
sfred
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On one hand, I find this really concerning, on the other hand I have considered making a gefilte fish burger a thing.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd like to add more fish to my diet.  Gefilte fish looks pretty good in a jar.  I'm not sure how it tastes though.  Wikipedia says it can be fried, also that it can be sweet or savory.  Probably not going to check it out, I can buy a salmon filet or something that I know I'll like.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fish dog!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Part of me is ewww. Another part of me wonders how it would taste on a bun with horseradish. But I would be more likely to buy this, cook it and slice it up myself and find out.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think that I'll stick with the regular Kosher hotdogs.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sno man: will it still have the little carrot in it?


How can you tell if a fish is Jewish?
.
.
.
.
.
It's got a carrot on it's head.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sfred: On one hand, I find this really concerning, on the other hand I have considered making a gefilte fish burger a thing.


Don't they sell pre-formed gefilte fish cakes, that are sort of like burgers?


I mean, vegetarian myself, so I wouldn't eat it but I'm sure I've seen jars of it.
 
The Brains
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ski9600: I'd like to add more fish to my diet.  Gefilte fish looks pretty good in a jar.  I'm not sure how it tastes though.  Wikipedia says it can be fried, also that it can be sweet or savory.  Probably not going to check it out, I can buy a salmon filet or something that I know I'll like.


Its a good hangover food

Despite my distaste for religion, Judaism spawned some culinary goodness
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sfred: On one hand, I find this really concerning, on the other hand I have considered making a gefilte fish burger a thing.


See I would eat that.  Something about the tube shape is bugging me.  Maybe it should be gefilte fish koftas.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Fish dog!
[Fark user image 425x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No.  Hell no, in fact.  F*ck no, even.

You want a Kosher hot dog, then go with beef.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: sfred: On one hand, I find this really concerning, on the other hand I have considered making a gefilte fish burger a thing.

Don't they sell pre-formed gefilte fish cakes, that are sort of like burgers?


I mean, vegetarian myself, so I wouldn't eat it but I'm sure I've seen jars of it.


I guess what I should have said is "isn't gefilte fish already almost a burger?"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I think that I'll stick with the regular Kosher hotdogs.


Sadly and surprisingly, Hebrew National is not sold in Israel. I miss them.

Israel has its own beef / lamb / turkey hot dogs, but they're not the same.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am a proud Jew.
I am a proud Zionist.
But this, this... makes me think maybe the anti-Semites were right.
 
suid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I liked this bit: ... the factory will be cranking out these babies 24/6 ...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Made from fresh-caught Coney Island whitefish.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wage0048: No.  Hell no, in fact.  F*ck no, even.

You want a Kosher hot dog, then go with beef.


But then you can't* put cheese on it.

*Can't shman't.  Of course you can.  Nobody is watching, and even if they were why would *that* be the particular piece of made-up nonsense that some supreme being actually cares about in a world full of 4,300 religions?
 
sffndude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How about a Korean Fish-Cheese  Corndog?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'What's for dinner?'

'Fish dicks.'

'Don't you mean "fish STICKS"?'

'Nope.'
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Covered in authentic foreskins.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hebrew National dogs are good. You couldn't have stopped there?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.