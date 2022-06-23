 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   First there was no Dana, now there is no Juul   (woodtv.com) divider line
71
    More: News  
•       •       •

1259 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 11:45 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RIP

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First they came for Kool and the Gang. Now they are after Juul and the Gang.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Summoner101: RIP

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x279]


Well, they should stop playing such Foolish Games.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Juuls are in elementary schools.  It was almost better when you needed a cigarette and a lighter.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That what Juul gets for playing Foolish Games.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Romancing the Stone was better than Juul Denial.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guess those teens will just have to switch to good old fashioned tobacco... which is exactly what the tobacco companies that bribed this new rule into existence wanted.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Summoner101: RIP

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x279]

Well, they should stop playing such Foolish Games.


DAMMIT
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Romancing the Stone was better than Juul Denial.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most vapers blow their sickly sweet strawberry vanilla chai whatever right in front of them while walking. Then I walk right into it.

Smokers are all assholes- vaping or throwing cigarette butts out their car window or on the ground. Fark your addiction you farking losers.

My mom is a smoker and ruined her house smoking like a farking chimney. It's like those memes of tobacco residue on the walls it's that bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RJ Reynolds is safe, of course. Next up, your weed is only legal if you buy from ConAgra. Or Monsanto.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


I blame Steve,,,
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: That what Juul gets for playing Foolish Games.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Most vapers blow their sickly sweet strawberry vanilla chai whatever right in front of them while walking. Then I walk right into it.


You'd think the pandemic would've helped that...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Guess those teens will just have to switch to good old fashioned tobacco... which is exactly what the tobacco companies that bribed this new rule into existence wanted.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size


This is due to Big Tobacco lobbing efforts. They were losing too much of the market share. The price that Big Tobacco will have to pay is lowering the nicotine % in cigs; even-though Juul offers 3% nicotine.

This is a pain-in-the-ass. Now I have to find another type of vape.

Just wait until Methanol cigs are banned....that's happening soon.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: First they came for Kool and the Gang. Now they are after Juul and the Gang.


Funny, but Juul does have a legal leg to stand on here.

Why is Juul being singled out while other companies (like Puffbar, which is mentioned in the article) are still allowed to sell fruit flavored vapes?

Does the ruling mean all fruit flavored vapes are going to be banned?  Does that apply to water pipe tobacco too?  Pipe tobacco?  Non-fruit flavors like labeled "Nightcap" or "Bengal Spice"?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll bet Joe Camel is have a choking-fit hearty-laugh today!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didn't Altria sink like $12,000,000,000 into them for a 35% stake?

LOL
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Most vapers blow their sickly sweet strawberry vanilla chai whatever right in front of them while walking. Then I walk right into it.

Smokers are all assholes- vaping or throwing cigarette butts out their car window or on the ground. Fark your addiction you farking losers.

My mom is a smoker and ruined her house smoking like a farking chimney. It's like those memes of tobacco residue on the walls it's that bad.

[Fark user image 425x272]


I was an ~2 pack a day smoker before switching to vaping (BLU then Juul). After about 2 weeks I started getting my sense of smell back...my apartment STUNK of stale cig smoke. I had to literally wash everything, all my clothes, curtains/drapes, shampoo the carpets, etc.

With products like Juul, that is not an issue anymore. My lung capacity has grown significantly as well.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So we're going to apply the same standard to regular cigs too, right?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The end of an error.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Didn't Altria sink like $12,000,000,000 into them for a 35% stake?

LOL


They did...and now it is only 'worth' ~$1.2 Billion.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They kind of made their choices when they marketed to kids. Don't feel too bad, they made tons of cash and now get to live the good life off of other people's addictions. The system works!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i always heard that is was just water vapor, so why not just go to only water vapor ?!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All I could think of was the Stapuffing Man...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: TheGreatGazoo: First they came for Kool and the Gang. Now they are after Juul and the Gang.

Funny, but Juul does have a legal leg to stand on here.

Why is Juul being singled out while other companies (like Puffbar, which is mentioned in the article) are still allowed to sell fruit flavored vapes?

Does the ruling mean all fruit flavored vapes are going to be banned?  Does that apply to water pipe tobacco too?  Pipe tobacco?  Non-fruit flavors like labeled "Nightcap" or "Bengal Spice"?


Puffbar was legal because it used "synthetic nicotine", whatever the fark that is.  Congress did not authorize the FDA to regulate "synthetic nicotine" until a month ago or something.  I'm sure they will be banned shortly.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been using Velo nicotine pouches. It's a flavored powder with nicotine. I started on the 7mg and now I'm on the 4mg.
I'm done to about six a day now. Should be off them for good in a couple of weeks.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So the ban a brand but not the tech? So they just picked winners and losers

"Since last fall, the agency has given its OK to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic and other companies."
 
drewsclues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yet we still can't just ban cigarettes, the source of one the biggest and most costly public health crises in the history of the country? Guess that check cleared.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Flavored vapes came up on the ballot in Oregon again and I had to vote no because the same bill would have lowered the smoking age back down to 18 and I don't miss the gangs of smoking teens hanging out in front of stores.  I don't actually have a problem with flavored vapes but they combined the two.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drewsclues: Yet we still can't just ban cigarettes, the source of one the biggest and most costly public health crises in the history of the country? Guess that check cleared.


Good
 
Malenfant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: So the ban a brand but not the tech? So they just picked winners and losers

"Since last fall, the agency has given its OK to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic and other companies."


They punished a company that marketed an addictive drug to children. Ask yourself why your steaming hot take was so far off the mark if you want to do better moving forward.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All of Fark:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Most vapers blow their sickly sweet strawberry vanilla chai whatever right in front of them while walking. Then I walk right into it.

Smokers are all assholes- vaping or throwing cigarette butts out their car window or on the ground. Fark your addiction you farking losers.

My mom is a smoker and ruined her house smoking like a farking chimney. It's like those memes of tobacco residue on the walls it's that bad.

[Fark user image 425x272]


They did a creek clean up near me and they found so many damn ecigs there it was nasty, carry your shiat out with you. I can only imagine how many cigarette butts were in there they didn't get.

My grandparents are like your mom they smoked so damn much it was nasty, when they died and my parents got some of their antique furniture they had to do a lot of work to restore it. The pieces were covered in burns and black from all the smoke and when you touched them they felt so nasty.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brennan Lee Mulligan Matt Stool is out of another job.
JUUL CEO: No More Advertising to Kids
Youtube 2POq39ce_5I
 
scalpod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great, you set her off again... [covers ears]
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: TheGreatGazoo: First they came for Kool and the Gang. Now they are after Juul and the Gang.

Funny, but Juul does have a legal leg to stand on here.

Why is Juul being singled out while other companies (like Puffbar, which is mentioned in the article) are still allowed to sell fruit flavored vapes?

Does the ruling mean all fruit flavored vapes are going to be banned?  Does that apply to water pipe tobacco too?  Pipe tobacco?  Non-fruit flavors like labeled "Nightcap" or "Bengal Spice"?


Synthetic Nicotine is how they get around it.

I suspect Juul will go Synthetic to do the same.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Guess those teens will just have to switch to good old fashioned tobacco... which is exactly what the tobacco companies that bribed this new rule into existence wanted.


Where do you think the nicotine inside of electronic cigarettes come from?
 
Podna
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They kind of made their choices when they marketed to kids. Don't feel too bad, they made tons of cash and now get to live the good life off of other people's addictions. The system works!


how did they market to kids?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So because teens might do it, no one else can either?wither? Guess we need to ban alcohol and sex next.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The government is still giving out free crack pipes though?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I understand the government can regulate products, but how is it legal to single out one brand when other brands make competing products?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: NephilimNexus: Guess those teens will just have to switch to good old fashioned tobacco... which is exactly what the tobacco companies that bribed this new rule into existence wanted.

[media1.giphy.com image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is due to Big Tobacco lobbing efforts. They were losing too much of the market share. The price that Big Tobacco will have to pay is lowering the nicotine % in cigs; even-though Juul offers 3% nicotine.

This is a pain-in-the-ass. Now I have to find another type of vape.

Just wait until Methanol cigs are banned....that's happening soon.


Why would "Big Tobacco" lobby to kill off one of their biggest customers?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My mom is a smoker and ruined her house smoking like a farking chimney. It's like those memes of tobacco residue on the walls it's that bad.


No joke. When my mother inherited my grand parent's house she hired professional cleaners for the kitchen (where they smoked all day every day). We thought the wooden cabinets were a medium brown, but after cleaning they were a light blonde color. The rest was cigarette residue.

The cleaners had to use solvents and continually swap rags as they became a disgusting brown.
 
FrostyBarleyPop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: TheGreatGazoo: First they came for Kool and the Gang. Now they are after Juul and the Gang.

Funny, but Juul does have a legal leg to stand on here.

Why is Juul being singled out while other companies (like Puffbar, which is mentioned in the article) are still allowed to sell fruit flavored vapes?

Does the ruling mean all fruit flavored vapes are going to be banned?  Does that apply to water pipe tobacco too?  Pipe tobacco?  Non-fruit flavors like labeled "Nightcap" or "Bengal Spice"?


They banned clove cigarettes 10 years back for the same reasons, so ...yes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Most vapers blow their sickly sweet strawberry vanilla chai whatever right in front of them while walking. Then I walk right into it.

Smokers are all assholes- vaping or throwing cigarette butts out their car window or on the ground. Fark your addiction you farking losers.

My mom is a smoker and ruined her house smoking like a farking chimney. It's like those memes of tobacco residue on the walls it's that bad.

[Fark user image 425x272]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm an ex-smoker, and I despise it, but even I think you're being just a bit smugly self-righteous. I'd suggest taking a looky loo in the mirror before running around calling others losers.

Oh and your momma's house is no more ruined than someone with a pet. Did you know all homes with pets smell like urine and poop? Or, as a friend who is a real estate regularly hears: "They had dogs or cats in the house. Stinks." She's not selling repossessions or anything, they are clean / well-maintained homes. However pretty much anyone can tell you when someone has a pet other than a fish.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: All of Fark:
[frinkiac.com image 850x637]


The truth hurts, don't it?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: baronbloodbath: Most vapers blow their sickly sweet strawberry vanilla chai whatever right in front of them while walking. Then I walk right into it.

Smokers are all assholes- vaping or throwing cigarette butts out their car window or on the ground. Fark your addiction you farking losers.

My mom is a smoker and ruined her house smoking like a farking chimney. It's like those memes of tobacco residue on the walls it's that bad.

[Fark user image 425x272]

I was an ~2 pack a day smoker before switching to vaping (BLU then Juul). After about 2 weeks I started getting my sense of smell back...my apartment STUNK of stale cig smoke. I had to literally wash everything, all my clothes, curtains/drapes, shampoo the carpets, etc.

With products like Juul, that is not an issue anymore. My lung capacity has grown significantly as well.


Good is the enemy of perfect.  Sucks don't it?

And vaccines aren't 100% effective so vaccines are stupid.

And 100% of the electricity used to charge electric cars doesn't come from renewable sources so electric cars are stupid.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
considering "Altria" dropped $20 billion on Juul they will know what it is to be roasted in the belly of a sloar I can tell you that
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.